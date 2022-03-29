Cumberland sweeps Bluefield in regular season finale

Cumberland swept Bluefield College 3-0 in the regular-season finale Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court, giving the Phoenix a program-record 21 wins for the year.
The Phoenix trailed 5-2 after the first seven points of the first set but settled in as a team to take the lead 6-5 after a Caleb Ginnings service ace. The Phoenix then went on a 10-4 run to take a commanding 16-9 lead over the Rams late in the set. A series of errors and play on the attack by the Phoenix allowed them to cruise to a 25-12 set victory.
Bluefield and Cumberland played a back and forth game to start the second set as the two were knotted up at 4-4 after the first eight points. Errors by the Rams allowed the Phoenix to jump out to a 10-7 lead in the middle of the set. After a series of two service aces by Luka Ilic and two kills by Griffen Newby, the Phoenix established a 19-10 lead late in the set. CU went on to win 25-17 after a service error by BC to take set two.
The third set played out similar to the second in that the Phoenix and the Rams were knotted up at 7-7 after the first fourteen points due to neither side gaining the momentum. A series of four straight errors by the Rams gave the Phoenix a four-point advantage at 13-9. Cumberland pushed their lead to 22-16 after a kill by Kaden Kuehler.
Three straight errors by the Rams sealed the match as the Phoenix won the third set 25-17 and the match 3-0.
Cumberland recorded ten more kills than Bluefield in the match with a total of 26-16. The Phoenix did not have a great day in terms of attack percentage totaling a .146 overall, topping the Rams -.186. Defensively, the Phoenix had 38 digs throughout the match, topping the Rams 25.
Leading the way for the Phoenix in kills was Griffen Newby, tallying eight kills to go along with a .375 attack percentage.
Christian Lester was not far behind with seven kills and a .267 attack percentage. Jordan Pierce continues to put up assists with 19 in the match to lead the team. Caleb Ginnings had a busy day with 16 digs over three sets.
Cumberland will next play in the Mid-South Conference tournament in Bowling Green, Ky., as the No. 7 seed against No. 10 Thomas More, MSC officials announced Sunday.
Seeding for the tournament is based on points from wins against teams in the two groupings in the regular season. A team gets one point for beating a team in their own grouping and two points for beating a team in the other group. Bluefield, Campbellsville, Cumberland, Georgetown, Midway, Rio Grande and Thomas More make up one grouping. Life, St. Andrews, Truett McConnell, Warner and Webber International make up the other grouping. The three-day tournament begins Thursday and concludes with the championship match Saturday.
The tournament starts with the opening round and quarterfinals being played on Thursday at Ephram White Gym in Bowling Green.
The semifinals on Friday and the championship on Saturday will take place at Bowling Green High School.
Cumberland enters the tournament after the conclusion of the best regular season in program history where the Phoenix recorded a program-best 21 wins. Two of those wins were against some of the top teams in the country, defeating RV Campbellsville 3-2 at home and knocking off No. 3 William Penn on the road, their first-ever victory against a team ranked inside the NAIA top 15.
The Phoenix are set to take on the 10th-seeded Thomas More (8-18, 5-13 6 points) at 2 p.m. Cumberland is 2-0 against the Saints this season, topping them 3-0 at home and 3-1 on the road. The winner of that match will face No. 2 seed Webber International at 8 p.m. Thursday.
