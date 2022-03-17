Cumberland Takes down Razorbacks in Overwatch

Cumberland Esports endured another successful week of competition, going undefeated in Madden and upsetting the University of Arkansas in Overwatch to go 5-1 on the week over all the titles.
Overwatch
The team that consists of Chris Crenshaw, Dominic Rodriguez, Logan Wilson, Matthew Reynolds, Blake Fraley, and Preston Olivier was an absolute force not to be wrecked with Thursday. They were able to capture a 3-0 win against The University of Arkansas, and a 3-1 win against the University of Pikeville! But unfortunately dropped a 3-2 series to Murray State.
The Phoenix were able to take map one of Nepal with no problem, as they captured both points without allowing East Stroudsburg to reach the objective at all. On map two of Kings Row, the Phoenix started on defense first and was able to hold the Razorbacks in their spawn. The Phoenix then would come out on offense and take map two by capturing just one tick of the objective. Map three of Rialto showed the same results as the previous map as the Phoenix held the Razorbacks, allowing the Phoenix to win the match, 3-0.
On Thursday, the Phoenix were not able to bring the momentum into map one against the undefeated Murray State Racers on Thursday as the Racers took map one of Oasis. Map two went in the favor of the Phoenix, as they were able to take a 3-2 win over the Racers. The Racers came out on map three but the Phoenix were able to find a way to slow down their momentum and were able to capture the map three win in overtime! The Racers came out swinging on map four as they were able to hold the Phoenix in their spawn to tie the series at, 2-2. Going into game five, the Racers were able to capture the first map but the Phoenix were able to fight back and capture the second map, tying game five, 1-1. The Racers were able to find a way to capture map three in a heartbreaking fight to defeat the Phoenix, 3-2.
On Friday, The Phoenix waere able to take map of Busan easily, as the Bears were not able to keep up with the Phoenix momentum. Going into map two of Dorado, the Phoenix were unable to stop the Bears from reaching the third point but Cumberland was able to fight back and force Overtime with a bigger time bank. In overtime, a huge ultimate by Matthew Reynolds and Dominic Rodriguez allowed the Phoenix to capture victory of map two. Going into map three of Kings row, The Bears were not holding anything back as they were able to find a weakness in Cumberland’s defense to capture map three with an overtime win, putting the series at 2-1. By dropping that map, the Phoenix had a spark lit that allowed the Phoenix to secure map four of Lijiang Tower with ease to take the series, 3-1.
Olivier wins MSC Overwatch Player of the Week
Cumberland’s Preston Olivier was named the Mid-South Conference Overwatch Player of the Week for his performance in last Friday’s match against Pikeville.
In the 3-1 victory, Olivier recorded 60 eliminations in the Phoenix’s 3-1 win over Pikeville. The freshman also finished the match with 45,000 healing and 20,000 damage. Olivier earns weekly honors for the first time this season and the second time in his career.
The Cumberland Overwatch team will be back in action in Mid-South Conference play Friday at 7 p.m. against Shawnee State.
Madden
Jaylen Taylor started game one fast, establishing an early 14-0 lead over Wayne State College. Defensive mistakes by the Wildcats allowed Taylor to take a comfortable, 21-6 lead going into half. Constant miscues by the Wildcats set up 30-6 for Taylor in game one. Taylor followed the momentum going into Game two as he was able to intercept four of the Wildcats passes in just the first half, taking two of them for touchdowns, to into halftime with a lead of 35-0. Taylor continued to dominate on the defensive side, to close out the game 50-7 to win the series, 2-0.
Austin Bush started off hot in his first game against Long Island University. Due to various offensive miscues by the Sharks, Bush was able to find the end zone times to take game one with a score of 41-20. Going into game two, Bush found the end zone quickly with one touchdown coming on a pick-six to take game two 7-0. With another turnover and another quick score by Bush, the Sharks conceded game two going into the half with a score of 28-7, Allowing Bush to win the series, 2-0.
Nathan Nelson went 2-1 against New England College. To start game one, Nelson took a comfortable 21-7 lead heading into the half. A quick score and a turnover by his opponent catapulted Nelson to increase the lead to 41-13, allowing Nelson to take game one. Game two was very back-and-forth as the score was tied at 21 going into halftime, a miscue by Nelson allowed his opponent to take game two, 34-31. Nelson was able to keep composure as he started game three with a quick 14-0 lead before his opponent found the end zone, making the score 14-7. Nelson continued to dominate on the offensive side to find the end zone three more times to take game three with a score of, 35-24 to win the series, 2-1.
