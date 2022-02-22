Cumberland takes series over Clarke with 14-1 win

Cumberland won its first series of the season Sunday with an emphatic 14-1 win over Clarke in the rubber match at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium.
The Phoenix (5-12) had the bats working at the right time pounding out 13 hits for 14 runs. Cole Turney had another big day with two home runs for six RBIs and Tyler Stokes busted out of hitting skid for three hits with two home runs and five RBIs.
Daniel Alvarez (1-1) pitched four scoreless innings to pick up the win. Alvarez had to evade runners in scoring position all game as the Pride went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position while Alvarez was on the mound. He picked up six strikeouts and walked three.
Alex Smith tossed two scoreless innings giving up one hit and one walk while striking out five batters. Ethan Torres threw the last inning allowing one run on one hit.
Cumberland threatened in the first inning, loading the bases with one out, but Clarke starter Jake Fiorito got Nolan Machibroda to foul out to third and then punched out Chewy Sanders to end the threat.
The Phoenix erupted for six runs in the second inning as Angel Mendoza led off with a walk and Nathan Vaughn singled through the left side to set up Stokes’s opposite field home run to right-center. Lead-off man Santrel Farmer walked and Jayden Hanna singled ending Fiorito’s day on the mound.
After a double steal by Farmer and Hanna, Tyner Hughes welcomed the new pitcher with a two RBI single up the middle and Machibroda roped a double to score Hughes from first to put Cumberland up 6-0.
In the third, Vaughn led off with his second single of the day and Stokes hit a towering two run shot over the left field fence. The rally picked back up when Hanna walked and Hughes was hit by a pitch. Turney launched his third home run of the season over the right field trees to give Cumberland an 11-0 cushion.
Turney hit his second home run of the game in the fifth inning to right center to score Hughes and Hanna for the final three runs of the game for Cumberland.
The Phoenix will be back in action today against No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan on the road. First pitch will be at 1C p.m. in Athens.
Phoenix split doubleheader with Clarke
Cumberland split Saturday’s doubleheader against Clarke with a 8-0 loss in game one and 4-1 win in game two at Ernest L. Stockton Field/Woody Hunt Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Phoenix (4-12) could only muster one hit in the first game and five errors compiled to eight runs for the Pride.
Tyson Taylor tossed 4.1 innings striking out six and walking six, but picked up his first win of the season. Isaac Rhode threw the final 2.2 innings without allowing a hit and striking out four.
Cole Eigenhuis (0-3) suffered the loss punching out seven across four innings. He gave up three runs, two earned, with three hits.
In the bottom of the first, Cumberland threatened with a two-out walk, a Nolan Machibroda single, and an Angel Mendoza walk to load the bases. Santrell Farmer laced a line drive to right-center that Greg Bennett laid out to save at least two runs and keep it scoreless.
Jayden Hanna drew a leadoff walk in the second and Tyner Hughes drew a walk to put two on, but a strike out left two more runners on base.
In the third, the Pride got to Eigenhuis as he issued a walk to Victor Lara and then hit Darius Bradley with a pitch to put two on. After both runners moved up to second and third, Bubba Thompson hit a two-out two RBI single to put Clarke up 2-0.
The Pride added a run in the fourth off a sacrifice fly by Hayden Siebers ending Eigenhuis day after the inning.
Ian Schilling came in to pitch and tossed 2.2 innings and gave up four hits and five runs only one run was earned as the Phoenix made four errors in the final six outs allowing Clarke to get up 8-0 for the win.
Game two was a different story as Cumberland put up 10 hits and cleaned up the errors to get a 4-1 victory.
Trevor Muzzi (2-2) picked up the win tossing three innings giving up one run on three hits. Mitch Rogers bridged the middle innings throwing three hitless innings striking two batters out. Rance Pittman closed it for the first save on the season for Cumberland.
In the first, Clarke put one on the board with an RBI single. The Phoenix answered with a run of their own in the bottom half, Farmer led off with a triple and Hann drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.
In the third, Farmer led off the inning with a single and moved up on a sacrifice bunt. Hughes was hit by a pitch and Cole Turney drove in Farmer with a single to right advancing Hughes to third. Machibroda on the next at-bat hit a sacrifice fly to center field to put Cumberland up 3-1 after three innings.
Hanna and Hughes led off the fifth with back-to-back singles, but Turney grounded out into a double play, but it moved Hanna to third. Machibroda drove him in with his third hit of the day to extend it to 4-1.
Clarke threatened in the final frame, but Pittman slammed the door shut giving Cumberland the win.
