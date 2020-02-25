Cumberland teams place second in MSC Championships

DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Cumberland men’s track and field team placed second with 143 points in the Mid-South Conference Championship last weekend.
Josiah Scott started the Phoenix on the right track as he was able to place third in the Weight Throw competition with a distance of 15.49 meters. Ronald Ndlovu continued to add points to the Phoenix score as he placed second in both the Long and High jump with distances of 6.98 and 1.81 meters.
Camryn Jacobs was able to squeeze in the top five of the Men’s long jump as he placed fourth with a distance of 6.46 meters. Dylon Dishman recorded another fourth place finish for the Phoenix as he recorded a distance of 1.76 meters in the High Jump.
Carlos Angeles, Joel Barlow, Jerry Rojas and Kevin Griffin were able to record a fourth-place finish in the Men’s 4x800 with a time of 8:36.32. The Men’s 4x400 team which consisted of Dante Bertrand, Hollis Edward Jr., Will Marsh, and Tyler Williams placed 2nd with a time of 3:29.05.
Williams continued to dominate for the Phoenix as he was able to record two first-place finishes in the 60 meter and 200 meter dash with times of 6.86 and 21.80. Adrian parker Jr. placed in the top five in the 60 meter hurdles as he came in fourth with a time of 9.00.
Denis Kiplagat helped the Phoenix by coming in 3rd in both the Men’s 1-mile run and the 3000 meter run with times of 4:27.22 and 8:56.43.
The Phoenix finished second in the Mid-South Conference Championship with a score of 143 points, Conference opponent The University of the Cumberlands came in first with a score of 157.5.
On the women’s side, Kanellar Carney had a very productive day for the Phoenix as she was able to place first in the High Jump with a distance of 1.65 meters. She continued to follow that performance, as she placed 2nd in the 60 meter hurdles, and thirrd in the Long jump with a time of 9.06, and a distance of 5.38 meters.
Omolato Omosola finished second in the long jump by recording a jump of 5.43 meters. Kalea Barnett was able to finish in the top three, as she placed 3rd in the Weight Throw competition with a throw of 15.87 meters.
Alana Mack came in fourth in the Women’s 60 meter dash by finishing the race with a time of 7.91. Elise Krone was able to pull out a top five finish, as she placed fifth in the 800 meter dash with a time of 2:31.30. Johanna and Maria Bangala finished 4th and 5th in the Women’s 200 meter dash with times of 25.88 and 26.27.
The Phoenix were able to record their second 1st place finish as the Women’s 4x800 team, which consisted of Victoria Reales Pruano, Sarah Sneed, Aleksandra Petrova, and Abigayle Gawthorp finished the race with a time of 10:17.70. The Women’s 4x400 team was able to finish 2nd with a time of 4:01.09, as it consists of Johanna Bangala, Maria Bangala, Kanellar Carney, and Faith Wilson.
Cumberland finished the MSC Championship by placing second with a score of 158, while The University of the Cumberlands finished first with a score of 166.
Cumberland will compete in the NAIA National Championships the weekend of March 5-7 in Brookings, S.D.
