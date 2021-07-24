Cumberland University men’s and women’s tennis teams earned ITA scholar team honors while 17 student-athletes earned ITA scholar-athlete awards, it was announced by the organization’s office on Thursday.
Cumberland men’s tennis had nine players earn scholar-athlete awards, the fifth most of all NAIA institutions.
To be named an ITA scholar-athlete, one must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average. Adrian Hrzic, Andres Padilla, Carlos Padilla, Dan Slapnik Trost, Felipe Sarpa, Frangil Ramirez, Hughes N’Goma, Jackson Vaughan and Sacha Colomban each earn the honor. The team posted a 3.53 GPA for the 2020-21 academic year.
Cumberland women’s tennis had seven players named Scholar-Athletes: Joana Bou Barcelo, Ana Maria Collazos, Marcela Dontatoni Cordeiro, Ainhoa Garijo Garrido, Anna Kopituk, Alexandra Leisibach and Stafanie Navaratnam.
The women’s team was able to post a 3.63 team GPA for the academic year.
