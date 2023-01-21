Cumberland made the biggest move, shooting up five spots, in the fourth edition of the NAIA top 20 wrestling coaches’ poll to No. 13 after a convincing win over No. 10 Campbellsville, announced by the national office Thursday.

The Phoenix moved to 8-3 overall with big wins over two ranked opponents including top 10 Campbellsville last week. Cumberland is a perfect 4-0 in the Mid-South Conference to sit on top of the standings.

