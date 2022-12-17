Cumberland athletics sits in third place in the Mid-South Conference President’s Cup standings after the fall season, league officials announced yesterday.
Cumberlands’ (Ky.) leads the President’s Cup with 48 points and the Wwomen’s All-Sports Trophy with 26 points after completion of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Points are awarded based on the final regular-season standings for each conference-sanctioned sport. The regular-season champion or event champion — in the case where there is no regular season — in each sport receives 10 points with second place receiving nine points, etc. At the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, the top seven male and top seven female team finishes for each institution will generate the institution’s overall totals.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is second in the President’s Cup standings and leads the Men’s All-Sports Trophy. The Blue Raiders tallied 46 points overall and 23 points in the men’s sports.
Cumberland (Tenn.) is third in the President’s Cup standings with 40 points followed by Campbellsville (Ky.) which has 38 points. Bethel (Tenn.) is fifth with 34.5 points, Thomas More (Ky.) is sixth with 32.5 points while Tennessee Southern is seventh with 26 points.
Georgetown (Ky.) and Shawnee State are tied for eighth with 21 points, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) is 10th with 12 points while Pikeville (Ky.) and Wilberforce (Ohio) round out the standings with eight and zero points, respectively.
Only full conference members are eligible to score points in all three competitions.
In the men’s all-sports competition, Bethel and Cumberlands are tied for second with 22 points, Cumberland is fourth with 22 points and Tennessee Southern rounds out the top five with 15 points. On the women’s side, Campbellsville is second with 24 points, Lindsey Wilson is third with 22 points, Cumberland and Thomas More round out the top five with 22 and 21.5 points, respectively.
Cumberlands captured the most fall championships winning women’s cross country and women’s soccer. Bethel, Campbellsville, Shawnee State and Tennessee Southern each won one fall championship. Bethel won the football regular-season crown, Campbellsville won women’s volleyball, Shawnee State captured the men’s cross country title and Tennessee Southern took home the men’s soccer regular-season title.
The winter edition of the MSC President’s Cup standings — which will include men and women’s basketball, men and women’s bowling, cheerleading, men and women’s swimming, men and women’s indoor track & field and men and women’s wrestling — is scheduled to be announced in March.
