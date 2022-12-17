Cumberland athletics sits in third place in the Mid-South Conference President’s Cup standings after the fall season, league officials announced yesterday.

Cumberlands’ (Ky.) leads the President’s Cup with 48 points and the Wwomen’s All-Sports Trophy with 26 points after completion of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

