Cumberland-Thomas More matchup features identical records

Cumberland and Thomas More appear to be “enjoying” identical seasons going into tonight’s 6 p.m. CDT meeting in Crestview Hills, Ky.
Both teams are 3-4 for the season and 2-2 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division. Cumberlands and Georgetown are also 2-2 but 5-2 overall.
Like all Bluegrass games, this will be the second meeting of the calendar year. The Saints and Phoenix hooked up Feb. 12 on a blustery Friday afternoon to open the delayed 2020-21 season at Nokes-Lasater Field where Thomas More scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over three minutes to play and took a 19-14 win.
Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said the Saints of this fall are different from the spring team, noting they don’t have the quarterback who either threw or ran on just about every play. They’ve become a more balanced team that runs out of the spread.
“I don’t know if they graduated a bunch and they just didn’t come back, but they are a totally different (team),” Mathis said. “They’re a lot smaller. It is a different team. They’ve done will in a couple of games. They’ve done bad in a couple of games. They’ve had an up-and-down year.
“They’ve won a few game. I’m not sure they’ve beaten someone where people say they shouldn’t have. They’re winning the games they’re supposed to be winning.”
Much of the same can be said of the Phoenix, who Mathis said haven’t put together four solid quarters very often.
“For whatever reason this past game against Bethel we had times where we played well,” Mathis said. “The concerning part is our strong suit all year had been our defense. The last six quarters we haven’t played very well. We got to shore up our defense.
“If we can shore up our defense, we’ve got a shot if our defense will come and show up.”
And show up for four quarters, which Mathis said is the primary key for success.
“That’s something I’m just harping on and harping on,” Mathis said. “When we’ve done it, we’ve been pretty good. The quarters that we play well, we’re a pretty competitive team. It’s just we can’t dig ourselves a hole… We’ve been a second-half team. The teams we’ve played really well, we’ve been a four-quarter team. If we can do that, we’ll be okay.”
Mathis said quarterback Dylan Carpenter is good to go this week after twice having his ankle twisted against Bethel — once on the final play of the first half and the other near the end of the third quarter. Brandon Edmondson came on and guided the Phoenix to 17 fourth-period points. Running back Treylon Sheppard led the Phoenix with 15 carries last week as he heals from a toe issue.
In general, the Phoenix are healthy for going into the eighth game.
“For this time of year, we’re exceptionally healthy — knock on wood,” Mathis said.
