Director of athletics Ron Pavan announced that Cumberland University will host a 30-year reunion for the 1990 football team, the team which restarted the program in 1990 after a 41-year hiatus.
The event will take place the weekend of the 2020 team’s home opener Sept. 5 against Kentucky Christian. Cumberland will host a dinner in Baird Chapel from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4 and offer alumni an opportunity to tour the campus. Before the game on Saturday, there will be a tailgate located at Nokes-Lasater Field. The team will also be honored at halftime.
Several high profile news stations, including NBC with The Today Show, picked up on the story when word got out that President Thomas Mills Jr. and Athletic Director Woody Hunt were bringing football back to Cumberland’s campus.
“Coach Woody Hunt and Coach Mitch Walters brought back football in 1990 which we will always be grateful for and the vision to build a successful program. Coach Hunt was the athletic director and head baseball coach at the time with President Thomas Mills hired Coach Nick Coutras as the head football coach.” Pavan said.
“I am excited to have the 1990 Cumberland University football team, families and coaches back on campus for the 30-year reunion on Sept. 4 and 5.”
