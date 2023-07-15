Cumberland trainers named named Mid-South Conference Staff of the Year

Cumberland’s athletic trainers were named the Mid-South Conference Athletic Training Staff of the Year for 2022-23, announced yesterday by conference officials.
This is the third time the staff has earned the award winning in 2016-17 and then in 2020-21.
“We are blessed and humbled to receive this award,” Assistant Athletic Director and Director of Athletic Training Dr. Katie Arnold said. “We always strive to provide a high quality of care and are thankful for the support of the university and conference in helping us provide this care. Our staff always goes above and beyond, but this year we excelled and served our university and community. I’m proud and thankful for each of them and what they do for Cumberland.”
The staff to earn this honor consists of Arnold, Dr. Whitney Graves, Sara Farris, Tyler Bennett, Christian Kiesel, Marissa Cantrell and Alex Page. The staff consistently provides coverage for 600-plusstudent-athletes covering all home games along with several on the road and practices while providing daily rehab to help get the athletes back on the field as soon as possible.
“Under Dr. Katie Arnold’s leadership our athletic training staff continues to go above and beyond to help our student-athletes on and off the field,” Athletic Director Ron Pavan said. “These important athletic trainers are always the first and the last to leave all sporting events. It is an honor to work with them on a daily basis.”
The award is voted on by the Medical Aspects Committee — made up of the head athletic trainers from each full-member institution.
