Cumberland trainers named named Mid-South Conference Staff of the Year

Cumberland’s athletic training staff are pictured.

 Cumberland University

Cumberland’s athletic trainers were named the Mid-South Conference Athletic Training Staff of the Year for 2022-23, announced yesterday by conference officials.

This is the third time the staff has earned the award winning in 2016-17 and then in 2020-21.

