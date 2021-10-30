Cumberland women bring energy to new season

The Cumberland women’s basketball team is entering the 2021-22 season with a new sense of pride and energy.
Scott Blum enters his fourth season as the head coach of the Phoenix with perhaps his best team yet. Cumberland has added five transfers pieces to join the likes of key returners to set up Cumberland for a breakout season.
This year many of the unknowns as far as COVID protocols have been resolved, unlike last season when CU just played 15 games.
“We are excited not only for the normal season, but it really helped to actually have a full preseason,” Blum said.
Cumberland lost one senior last season to graduation in Mackenzie Trouten and Britany Miller will be out for the season due to injury, but Blum and his staff have brought in key players and expect growth from the returners to help them overcome the losses.
“This has the potential to be one of my best teams, but they have shown early on that this can be one of my closest teams,” Blum said. “When you see a team that clicks like that it is going to be a fun year. We are going to have some of those tough losses, but I feel their relationships will keep them together and help them become stronger through it.”
This season Cumberland will actually get to start the year off with non-conference matchups to get a feel for each other before jumping into the brunt of the Mid-South Conference schedule.
“Last season we had to jump right into conference games and we didn’t really make any changes to the lineup because we just had to go. Each game means something, but it is nice to at least get some games under our belt before we jump into conference play,” he added.
Perhaps the biggest addition is transfer guard Tyra Johnson. Johnson started her career at Auburn University out of high school. She played in 20 games for the Tigers as a freshman before transferring to Chipola College. She played in 27 games for Chipola averaging 11.1 points per game and shot 33.5% from beyond the arc. She then moved on to Troy University and led the Trojans in three-pointers made and spent last season at Auburn-Montgomery.
“She is dynamic, she has the ability to be the Player of the Year in the conference. She’s one of those players that makes everyone around her better. She has elevated the confidence of all of our returners,” Blum said.
Tierra Davis and Keara Sexton both transfer from Shelton State Community College who finished third in the junior college national tournament last season. The two bring their winning ways to Cumberland and look to help get Cumberland back on the right track.
Davis is a 6’3” forward from Montgomery, Alabama. She played in 26 games last season for the Bucs and averaged 4.3 rebounds per game with a 60.4% field goal percentage. Sexton is a point guard from Scottsboro, Alabama. She was the primary ball-handler for the 21-5 Shelton State team. She averaged 4.2 points per game with 3.6 assists per game.
Alaina Rongos is a 6’0” forward transfer from Huntington College. Rongos will be a stretch-four that can shoot the three for CU. Last season, Rongos was the second-leading point scorer for the Forsters averaging 14.3 points per game along with 4.3 rebounds per game. She is a 39.4% career shooter from the field and will look to create mismatches and work in the post alongside Davis.
Breon Oldham is a point guard from Hopkinsville, Ky., and a transfer from Shawnee CC and will also handle the ball for Cumberland this season. She averaged 12.3 points last season with a team-high 61 assists. She will look to create plays and use her skills to allow others to get open for looks.
Misia McKinney is the final newcomer for Cumberland and the only true freshman on the roster. McKinney comes from Atlanta, Ga., and from a powerhouse program at Westlake High School. She won three-straight state championships with Westlake at 7-A from 2018-2020. She brings that championship experience to Cumberland will compete for time in the post.
Cumberland also brings back nine returners, including six that saw time last season: Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman, Abby Morgan, Lucy Chilcutt, Alyssa Goehring, Lauren King and Kennedy Powell.
Freeman started in all 15 games last season and lead the Phoenix in scoring averaging 10.1 points per game. She also was typically dealt with the task of guarding the best offensive player for the opponents a year ago. She is expected to continue her game and play an key role from the start of the season this weekend.
Morgan played in all 15 games last season at guard making three starts. She averaged 6.5 points per game while leading the team in assists. Powell also appeared in each of Cumberland’s games she shot 40% from the field and averaged 3.7 boards per game.
Gohring, Chilcutt, and King are all back seeing limited action last season but played well in the roles they were each given last season.
Blum said, “So far I think these girls really love each other and will fight for each other and that hopefully means that it is going to be a fun year.”
Cumberland tips off at 2 p.m. today in its season opener against RV Rust College. Cumberland will also take on Fisk on Sunday as a part of the Fisk Jubilee Classic in Nashville.
Jon Boyce will return for his seventh season of handling the play-by-play duties for the Phoenix and his 12th season calling Cumberland basketball home games and Mid-South Conference away games.
Tickets are now on sale for each home game online at www.gocum berlandathletics.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.