Cumberland’s women took home a 7-0 over Mid-South Conference rival Thomas More on Senior Day last Saturday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix came across with the doubles point after Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbaleaz handled Dakota Schroder and N. Martinez Garcia at No. 1 doubles, 6-2. Lara Zugasti and Alexandra Leisibach defeated Aman Dail and Cassie Saner at No. 2 6-1 to clinch the point. Carly Earnhardt and Elina Sungatullina lost to Kimberly Sagba and Mia Ziebro at No. 3.
Cumberland went on to sweep the singles action as Hernandez beat Schroeder 6-3, 6-1. Sungatullina redeemed herself in singles action with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 over Martinez. Arbelaez beat Sagba 6-2, 6-0 easily at No. 3.
Zugasti picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Saner at No. 4 singles and Earnhardt got a tough win over Dail in three sets, 6-7, 7-6, 10-3. Leisibach closed it out with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ziebro.
The women’s tennis team honored Carly Earnhardt, Anna Kopituk, as well as honored their graduate assistant Claire Chang.
Men top Thomas More on Senior Day 6-1No. 16 Cumberland’s men improved their Mid-South Conference record to 5-2 on the year with a 6-1 victory over the Thomas More Saints on Senior Day last Saturday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix captured the doubles point as Dan Slapnik Trost and Adrijan Hrzic defeated Sergio San Pablo and Juan Pablo Villagrana at No. 3 6-1. At No. 2, German Suarez and Daniel Wessels clinched the point with a 6-1 win over Nehmia Molla and Anderson McDowell. Our two seniors Hughes N’Goma and Sacha Colomban finished the doubles sweep at No. 1 by beating Alonso De Prada and Fernando Martin Paz 6-4.
In singles play, the Phoenix won all but one match. CU’s No. 1 single Daniel Wessels defeated Anderson McDowell 6-2, 4-6, 1-0, and No. 2 single Adrijan Hrzic defeated Fernando Martin Paz by a score of 6-4, 6-1.
German Suarez dropped a close match to Alonso De Prade 6-4, 1-6, 6-7.
No. 4 single Hugues N’Goma got back on track with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Sergio San Pablo. No. 5 Jackson Vaughan and No. 6 Sacha Colomaban both earned points for the Phoenix.
Vaughan won his match 6-0, 6-1 and Colomban won his match 6-3, 6-1.
The Phoenix take the court at home today against Freed-Hardeman at 10 a.m.
