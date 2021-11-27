Cumberland women drop home opener to Georgetown 64-53

Cumberland’s women fell in their home opener against Georgetown College 64-53 on Tuesday evening at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Cumberland (4-4, 1-2 MSC) was outshot by the Tigers after shooting 20-64 (31.3%) despite both teams shooting 20% from behind the arc. The Phoenix did a really good job taking care of the ball in tonight’s matchup posting a season low in turnovers with just eight. The Phoenix only made it to the line just 13 times converting 10 for their second-lowest trips to the line.
Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman provided a spark tonight as Cumberland’s leading performer. Freeman posted six points with season highs in both rebounding and blocks with seven and two.
Tyra Johnson lead the team in scoring with ten points while Keara Sexton posted nine. Misia McKinney provided efficient scoring putting up six points on 3-4 shooting off the bench. Kennedy Powell tied for a team-high seven boards.
Georgetown College (6-1, 2-1 MSC) took a six point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Tigers shot 41% from the field despite shooting 20% from downtown. The Tigers converted 11-of-15 free throws.
The Tigers had a dominant performance from their senior forward Madison Darnell. Darnell recorded a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds.
Cumberland got out to a strong start defensively in the first quarter holding the Tigers to just two points in the first three minutes of the game. However, Georgetown found their rhythm as they went on an seven point run halfway through the first quarter to take their lead to 12-6. McKinney and Freeman got off to fast starts in the first scoring four points each. McKinney and Tierra Davis both collected three rebounds in the period as Georgetown jumped out to an 18-12 lead at the end of the first period.
The Phoenix got off to a hot start early in the second after Abby Morgan drained a three-pointer and Breon Oldham made a layup to quickly cut the tigers lead down to 18-17. Tyra Johnson caught fire halfway through the second quarter scoring seven straight for the Phoenix helping them cut back into Georgetown’s lead to make it a 29-24 game. Georgetown would go on to take a 33-26 lead into the half.
Cumberland trailed by seven at the half despite having a higher field goal percentage and three point percentage than the Tigers. Georgetown tallied five free throws compared to none for the Phoenix. Cumberland was out rebounded 25-19 in the half with Georgetown putting up an impressive nine offensive rebounds.
Midway through the third period, Jana Claire Swafford fought through strong defense to convert an and-one opportunity cutting the Tigers lead down to 39-33 with 5:28 remaining in the third period. Georgetown outscored the Phoenix 17-13 in the third period to help extend their lead to 50-39 at the end of the third quarter.
Keara Sexton drained a big three for the Phoenix following a Georgetown turnover to cut the lead down to eight to start the fourth. Devon Burns made two free throws with 2:43 remaining to cut the lead back down to nine making it a 58-49 game. Freeman helped dig even further into the Georgetown lead after hitting two free throws of her own with 1:29 left in the quarter to make it a 58-51 game. Cumberland’s last seven points of the game all came off of free throws, but Georgetown held on to win in Lebanon, 64-53.
Cumberland will be back in action at home this coming Thursday to take on No. 4 Thomas More University. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
