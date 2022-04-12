Cumberland’s women dropped one spot to No. 14 in the fifth edition of the NAIA top-25 golf poll, released by the NAIA Friday afternoon.
The Phoenix are gearing up for their final regular-season tournament at the Mid-South Conference Spring Classic at Bear Trace in Crossville. Cumberland last competed at the Carey Collegiate where the Phoenix just had three players compete individually.
They are the highest-ranked Mid-South team in the polls at No. 14. Lindsey Wilson dropped on spot as well to No. 17. Campbellsville fell two positions to No. 20 and the University of the Cumberlands stayed put at No. 24.
The top 10 remained unchanged as Oklahoma City boasts the No. 1 position. Keiser sits at No.2 while British Columbia and Dalton State sit at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Rounding out the top 5 is SCAD-Savannah.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. The next poll will be the final one of the regular season May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.