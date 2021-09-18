ST. LOUIS — The Cumberland women’s soccer team’s aggressive attack puts up an excellent performance against Missouri Baptist on the road winning by a score of 7-1 Wednesday.
Cumberland fell 1-0 early in the match on a goal from Gianna Gore of Missouri Baptist. The goal came in the 16th second of the match after the Spartans worked their way down the pitch.
The Phoenix were quick to answer, though, as Haley Stevens found the back of the net off a pass from Kayla Travis in the sixth minute of the match.
The score remained tied until Ella Tuplin scored off a pass from Jennifer Segura to give the Phoenix a one-goal advantage in the 37th minute.
Cumberland struck fast on their next goal with a cross from Marie Bathe to Jennifer Segura in the 38th minute. The goal gave the Phoenix a 3-1 lead heading into the half.
Cumberland kept up their aggressive attack into the second half which resulted in a quick strike from Travis in the 53rd minute.
Jennifer Segura added her second goal of the game off an assist from Haley Stevens to the scoreboard for the Phoenix in the 60th minute to increase the advantage to 5-1. The goal marks her fifth of the season.
Remi Clarke joined the scoring frenzy with a backward kick off a header from Becca Campbell to make the score 6-1 in the 80th minute.
Freshman Ayline Mateos scored the first goal of her career on an assist from Clarke in the 81st minute. The Phoenix won the match by a final score of 7-1.
Six different members of the Phoenix scored in the offensive onslaught. The Cumberland defense held strong after the early mishap and only allowed Missouri Baptist to take three shots and one shot on goal.
On the other end of the pitch, the Cumberland attack had a phenomenal performance with 23 shots and 16 shots on goal overall. Both teams ended the game with three yellow cards apiece.
The Phoenix take the field on Tuesday in their Mid-South Conference opener at home against the sixth-ranked University of the Cumberlands at 1 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Phoenix post clean sheet on the roadRICHMOND, Ind. — Kam Stanley netted three goals to lead Cumberland to a 4-0 win on the road at Indiana University-East on Wednesday afternoon.
Stanley scored the first goal of the match on a penalty kick and then add goals from two headers that Daniel Picken assisted. The freshman had the first multi-goal game of his career with the hat-trick this afternoon.
Cumberland (4-1) dominated in the clean sheet as the Phoenix did not allow the Red Wolves (0-7-1) many goal scoring opportunities. The majority of the match was played on the IU-East side of the field with Cumberland attacking.
Cumberland scored early as IU-East keeper Alex Visscher charged a ball in the box and was called for a foul giving CU a penalty kick. Stanley took the penalty kick and buried it to give Cumberland a 1-0 lead after seven minutes.
In the 15th minute, Brandon Gonzalez fired a shot that was knocked out of bounds for a corner kick. Gonzalez then took the corner kick and crossed it in front of the box that Visscher snagged, but he dropped it behind the goal line for an own goal.
Daniel Picken found Stanley for the third and fourth goals for Cumberland. The first one came in the 35th minute that Stanley knocked home and then again in the 57th minute.
Cumberland registered 15 shots on goal and 19 total shots to IU-East’s two. Keeper Nicklas Rulle picked up his fourth win with just two saves as the Phoenix defense played tremendously not allowing the Red Wolves to get in positions to take shots.
CU took nine corners in the game to IU-East’s two, Cumberland was whistled for five fouls to the Red Wolves 13 and IU-East picked up two yellow cards.
The Phoenix will return home today to take on Thomas University in a match which has been moved up four hours to 11 a.m. due to rain in the forecast at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
