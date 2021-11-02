NASHVILLE — Cumberland’s women (1-1) topped Fisk University 78-55 on the road Saturday in their second game at the Fisk Jubilee Classic.
The Phoenix had a solid performance shooting from the field as they went 28-of-67 (41.8%) from the field, along with shooting just north of 30% from three on the game.
Where the Phoenix truly had an advantage was rebounding as the team outrebounded Fisk 47-35. CU also recorded 15 rebounds on the offensive glass.
The Cumberland women also had a solid performance as a team from the free-throw line posting a .737 free throw percentage on 19 attempts.
Cumberland took an early 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but a rough second quarter saw them trailing Fisk 37-32 at the half.
The Phoenix rebounded as a team at the half and dominated the rest of the game. Cumberland outscored the Bulldogs 46-18 in the second half and cruised to a 78-55 win.
Tierra Davis had an excellent game for the Phoenix as she posted the first double-double of the season. The sophomore finished second on the team in scoring, with 14 points while shooting 66% from the field and gobbling up ten rebounds.
Leading the Phoenix in scoring for the second game in a row was Tyra Johnson, who posted 15 points while also tallying three assists. Johnson also had eight rebounds across her team-leading 36 minutes played.
Two other Phoenix players eclipsed the double-figure mark in the game. Lindsey Freeman scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Jana Claire Swafford also scored 11 points and recorded four rebounds.
Cumberland hits the road for the next game as the Phoenix take on Oakland City University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Phoenix lose season opener to Rust in OT
NASHVILLE — Cumberland’s women fell in overtime of the season opener to RV Rust College, 70-59 Saturday in the Fisk Jubilee Classic at Johnson Gym.
Rust outscored Cumberland in the overtime period 14-3.
Cumberland (0-1) went just 20-of-62 (32.3%) from the field while shooting 38.9% from three. Rust registered one more rebound than Cumberland in the affair while Cumberland tallied 28 turnovers.
Rust shot 38.7% from the field making just two threes in the game. Cumberland sent them to the line 35 times where they made 20 free throws. On the flip side, the Phoenix struggled from the charity stripe making 12-of-26 free throws.
Newcomer Tyra Johnson led the charge offensively for Cumberland with 15 points. Johnson went 5-of-13 from the field and added five boards and three assists. Alaina Rongos added eight points and five rebounds. Keara Sexton and Kennedy Powell each had seven points.
The Phoenix jumped out to their largest lead of the game in the first quarter going up by six and holding a 15-12 lead at the end of the first. Cumberland held onto the lead going into intermission at 29-25.
Rust scored 16 in the third quarter to trail by just one heading into the final 10 minutes.
Cumberland tied it late to send it to overtime 56-56. In overtime, Rust took over, outscoring Cumberland 14-3 to win 70-59.
There were nine lead changes in the game and 11 different times the game was tied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.