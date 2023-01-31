Cumberland women fall at home 77-64

Nikki Carey led Cumberland with 14 points last Saturday.

 NIKKI CAREY • Cumberland University

Shawnee State’s trio of Tanisia Murphy, Marnae Holland and Kam Elzy combined for 60 points to defeat Cumberland’s women 77-64 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena last Saturday afternoon.

Cumberland (11-11, 7-10 Mid-South Conference) battled the whole game but struggled to score in the final minutes of play to fall behind big late.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.