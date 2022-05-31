Cumberland women finish 10th at NAIA Golf Championships

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Cumberland’s women finished 10th at the NAIA National Golf Championships last Friday.
The Phoenix shot a 302 in the final round for a combined score of 905. Cumberland’s 905 was its season-best three-round score to end the season.
“I am very happy and pleased with a tenth place finish in the national championship but the best is yet to come,” coach Rich Williams said. “The girls said they were nervous and that’s understandable, but the best way to overcome nerves is to be put into those kinds of situations and that will help them for the future.”
British Colombia University won the tournament with an impressive four-under-par on the tournament. Oklahoma City University finished second with 865 total strokes. SCAD — Savannah finished third, Dalton State finished fourth and Loyola University took fifth.
Emma Hermansson posted a 76 in the final round of the tournament to finish in a tie for 21st place individually. She carded one birdie, three bogeys, and a double-bogey to shoot four-over-par in the round.
“Emma was upset with her round today and she wanted to play better,” Williams said. “That shows I don’t have a bunch of players that are content with being good. They want to be great.”
Nathalie Nutu fired a 74 to move up the leaderboard two positions to finish in a tie for 28th place. Nutu shot a one-over-par on the front and two-over on the back.
She finished the tournament with a 223.
Freshman Anna Krieger finished the tournament in a tie for 62nd place. Krieger posted a 75 for the second time in the tournament for a total of 232. Coming into the national tournament, Krieger had a season-low round of 75. She fired off back to back 75 rounds to end the national tournament.
“She was the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the year for a reason,” Williams said. “She is a competitor and there is no quit in her.”
Jasmine Sachdev carded her lowest round of the tournament today to finish in a tie for 70th place. Sachdev posted a 77 in the final round to finish with 235 total shots.
Sophomore Ida Furuheim rounded out the Phoenix, posting an 83 in the final round to finish in a tie for 78th. “What Ida has done this week is unbelievable, it is hard to wrap my head around how much she has improved this year.”
Arianna Chan from Menlo won the tournament individually posting a 12-under par followed by MinJi Kang from Truett McConnell.
Reagan Chaney from Oklahoma City and Maddi Kamas tied for third and Alessia Avanzo from SCAD — Savannah finished fifth.
“We had a very good spring campaign,” Williams said. “We have a very special group of girls that are like-minded and love to compete. They worked really really hard this season.
“I am most certain they will work very hard in the offseason to get better. This group represented Cumberland University with honor and made the school proud. There is a lot to be thankful for and a lot to be excited for in the future.”
