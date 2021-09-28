Cumberland women finish 11th at Baker Shootout

BOWLING GREEN — The Cumberland women’s bowling team finished 11th at the Mid-South Conference Baker Shootout over the weekend, the Phoenix’s first tournament of the 2021-22 season.
Cumberland had a solid first day of the tournament as the Phoenix finished their first 20 Baker games near the middle of the pack in eighth. The team had a high game of 214 which was one of two games in the 200s. The Phoenix averaged a score of 163 after their first day of competition and knocked down 3256 total pins.
The Phoenix followed their first-day performance with a score of 3052 on the final day of the tournament, an average of 153 per game. Their combined scores of 3256 and 3052 gave them a total score of 6308 for the weekend, good enough for 11th in the tournament overall. The tournament was won by Tennessee Southern with a total pinfall of 7594 followed by Campbellsville with a score of 7188.
Cumberland will take the lanes again Oct. 23 at the Lynne Jordan Memorial Tournament in Louisville, Ky.
