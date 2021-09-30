INNISBROOK, Fla. — Cumberland’s women moved up one spot on Day 2 at the Invite at Innisbrook to finish seventh overall Tuesday.
The Phoenix put up their best round of the tournament by posting a team score of 319 during Round 3.
Nathalie Nutu wrapped up the two-day event by finishing seventh overall individually. Nutu finished the final round with a 78 and an overall score of 232. Nutu’s impressive plus-13 on the tournament made her Cumberland’s top performer.
Jasmine Sachdev got off to a slower start on Day 1 but was able to bounce back with a very impressive second day. Sachdev put up the best Round-3 score for the Phoenix with a 77 and climbed up to tie for 32nd individually.
Anna Krieger finished the weekend in 39th place after shooting an 83 in Round 3. Krieger shot a combined 249 after putting up consistent numbers for the whole event.
Pilar Scenna shot an 81 in the third round for her best round of the tournament after shooting an 84 and 85 Monday. This improvement helped her jump up to tie for 40th overall individually.
Rounding out the Phoenix was Emma Hermansson, who ended up tying for 48th with a combined score of 252. Hermansson shot an 84 in round three after shooting an 87 in Round 1 and an 81 in Round 2.
Dalton State, which lead the tournament after day one, continued its efforts to go on to win the tournament with a score of 929. SCAD- Savannah trailed closely behind only losing by five strokes with a 934 while Southeastern University and Loyola University tied for third with 945.
Ariana Castro took home first place individually in the tournament by shooting plus-3 on the event. Castro lead the field after Monday and kept her lead the rest of the way.
The Phoenix will be back on the links Oct. 11-12 for the Georgetown College Fall Invitational.
Men shoot CU’s best score in final round
INNISBROOK, Fla. — Cumberland’s men jumped up one spot after posting their best score in Tuesday’s final round with a 305 at the Invite at Innisbrook.
Keiser University dominated the field to win the tournament by 35 strokes. South Carolina-Beaufort and Coastal Georgia ended up tying for second place after shooting 876. Southeastern and Eastern Florida State round out the top 5.
Isaac Walker recorded the highest finish for Cumberland ending in a tie for 64th place. Walker shot a 75 in the final round for his best score of the tournament. He started the day on hole No. 17 and began with three straight bogeys, but finished strong carding 14 pars and just one more bogey.
Reece Gaddes shot an 80 in the final round for a three-round total of 236. The senior finished tied for 78th in the tournament. He posted one birdie on No. 18.
Will Samuelsson posted a third-round score of 78, 7-over par. Samuelsson has improved his scores in each round he played this week starting with an 81 and improving to the 78 this round.
Adrain Steeger turned his tournament around today posting the lowest score by a Phoenix all tournament with a 1-over 72. He recorded five birdies in the final round and four bogeys and one double. He tied with Samuelsson for 85th place.
Christian Lindgreen had an 85 in Tuesday’s round to finish with a 241 in three rounds.
Jack Maxey won the tournament from Keiser University with a 6-under. His teammate Wilhelm Ahlgren finished in second place at 4-under. Cole Stevens from Point took third after finishing even-par. Dawson Peters from South Carolina-Beaufort, Daniel Lapp from Webber International and Marcus Reynolds from Coastal Georgia each finished tied for fourth.
Cumberland will be back in action on Oct. 18-19 at the AAC Fall Championship.
