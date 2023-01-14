Cumberland women give No. 1 Thomas More scare

Kayla Gordon led Cumberland's scoring with 13 points.

 NIKKI CAREY • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s women gave No. 1 Thomas More a scare Thursday night, but the Saints pulled it out in the end defeating the Phoenix 65-60 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix (9-8, 5-7 Mid-South Conference) gave the defending national champions all the could handle while short-handed. Cumberland built up a 15-point second half lead, but the Saints held CU to just 19 points in the second half to stay unbeaten.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.