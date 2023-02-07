PULASKI — Cumberland’s women played incredible defense holding Tennessee Southern to 39 points on the road in a 50-39 win over the Firehawks last Saturday.

The Phoenix (12-11, 8-10 Mid-South Conference) held an opponent to under 50 points for the first time in four years. It didn’t come easy as Cumberland struggled from the field early on, but knocked down shots in the second half to push it out to a double-figure win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.