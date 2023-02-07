PULASKI — Cumberland’s women played incredible defense holding Tennessee Southern to 39 points on the road in a 50-39 win over the Firehawks last Saturday.
The Phoenix (12-11, 8-10 Mid-South Conference) held an opponent to under 50 points for the first time in four years. It didn’t come easy as Cumberland struggled from the field early on, but knocked down shots in the second half to push it out to a double-figure win.
Brittany Miller scored a team-high 12 points with eight boards while only playing 27 minutes, missing much of the second half in foul trouble. Lauren King and Alaina Rongos each added seven points. Keara Sexton and Abby Morgan each chipped in six apiece.
Tennessee Southern (6-17, 3-15 MSC) was held to under 30% from the field at 28% shooting and 21.1% on 3-pointers.
Tennessee Southern made the first basket of the game, but the Phoenix answered with seven straight points with a big three from Rongos. The Firehawks scored the next five points to tie it at 7-7. The game would remain tied after the first quarter at 11-11. Cumberland took 10 more shots than the Firehawks in the quarter, but went just 4-of-22 from the field in the quarter.
First basket of the second quarter came after three minutes of scoreless action with an and-one conversion from Gordon. That sparked a 5-2 run for Gordon where the score would be 16-13 at the second quarter media stoppage.
After a slow first half offensively, the play picked up for both sides. Cooper tied the game quickly with a triple out of the half. Both sides swapped baskets up to a 29-28 game. Cumberland created some separation at the end of the quarter as Sexton hit a 19-foot jumper and King buried a 3 from the right wing to push it to a five-point lead, 34-29. Davis scored the first basket of the fourth and Swafford went 1-of-2 from the line to give Cumberland an eight-point lead. The Firehawks scored the next three points, but a 4-0 spurt for the Phoenix pushed it out to nine.
Tennessee Southern again cut it to a five-point lead with 3:23 to play at 41-36, but Cumberland locked down the Firehawks the rest of the game and pushed it out to an 11-point lead.
The Phoenix will be on the road this week to take on the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., on Thursday and then will take on Georgetown in Georgetown, Ky., on Saturday.
