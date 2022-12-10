Cumberland women knock off Freed-Hardeman with big plays late

HENDERSON — Tied at 51-51 with less than a minute to play Thursday night, Lindsey Freeman converted an and-one and Cumberland’s women knocked down their free throws down the stretch to knock off a very tough Freed-Hardeman on the road.
Cumberland (7-3, 4-2 MSC) jumped out to a big half in the first half , but Freed-Hardeman had an incredible third quarter to rally to tie the game. CU made plays down the stretch to come away with it. The Phoenix did a tremendous job controlling the ball with just four turnovers all game. Cumberland finished shooting 37.7% from the field with five threes, each in the first half.
Kayla Gordon led the team in scoring posting 14 points. Britany Miller finished with 10 points and eight boards and Freeman posted 10 points and six rebounds.
Freed-Hardeman (9-2, 4-2 Mid-South Conference) finished shooting 36.7% from the field and 7-of-24 from 3. Madisyn Baugher led the Lady Lions in scoring with 16 points. KJ White scored 13 points with eight rebounds. The Mid-South Conference scoring leader Rachel Satterly was held to just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting.
Sexton and Rongos buried back-to-back 3s to give Cumberland its first lead of the game at 14-8 at the first-quarter media timeout. Cumberland added four more points in the quarter to take an 18-11 lead after the first quarter.Freed-Hardeman and the Phoenix traded two free throws to start the second period, but Cumberland erupted for an 11-0 run sparked by a 3 from Morgan. Freeman and Rongos also added triples in the run to bring it to 31-13 with 5:16 left in the half.
The Lady Lions ended a scoreless drought of over four minutes long with a free throw, but Tierra Davis scored back-to-back baskets in the lane and the Lady Lions hit a couple of 3s for a halftime score of 37-22.
Freed-Hardeman started the quarter on a 9-2 run to chip away at the lead in the first five minutes of the half as both teams went on scoring droughts. Cumberland’s lasted over four minutes.
The Lady Lions continued to score the basket in the third quarter scoring just one-point less than they scored in the first half with 21. Freed held Cumberland to just six points to tie the game at 43-43 heading into the fourth.
Both teams traded blows in the fourth quarter, battling to a tie game at 51-51 with less than a minute to go
Cumberland will be at home inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena today to take on Bethel. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on Cliff Ellis Court.
