Cumberland women knock off Freed-Hardeman with big plays late

Cumberland’s Lindsey Freeman broke a tie with a last-minute three-point play to lift the Phoenix to a Mid-South Conference road win.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University/File

HENDERSON — Tied at 51-51 with less than a minute to play Thursday night, Lindsey Freeman converted an and-one and Cumberland’s women knocked down their free throws down the stretch to knock off a very tough Freed-Hardeman on the road.

Cumberland (7-3, 4-2 MSC) jumped out to a big half in the first half , but Freed-Hardeman had an incredible third quarter to rally to tie the game. CU made plays down the stretch to come away with it. The Phoenix did a tremendous job controlling the ball with just four turnovers all game. Cumberland finished shooting 37.7% from the field with five threes, each in the first half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.