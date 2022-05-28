OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Cumberland’s women sat in a tie for eighth place at the NAIA National Golf Championship following Thursday’s second round.
The Phoenix shot a 299 in the first round and a 304 in the second round for a combined score of 603, pushing them to make the cut for the second time in school history.
“I think there were possible nerves to start the day today,” coach Rich Williams said. “We set a goal for ourselves to get here and make the cut and the nerves wore off once we settled in.”
Leading the way for Cumberland through two days of golf was Emma Hermansson who was in a tie for 14th place. Hermansson shot a day two score of 74 with 14 pars after shooting a 71 on the first day for a combined score of 145.
Nathalie Nutu recorded the second-best score for the Phoenix individually with a day two score of 75 to go with her first-round score of 74. The Sophomore’s combined score of 149 put her in a tie for 30th place.
Ida Furuheim holds the third-best score on the team after two rounds. She sat in a tie for 66th with a first-round score of 76 and an 80 on the second day combined for a total of 156.
Anna Krieger had an impressive round on the second day to move her up the leaderboard to be in a tie for 71st. The freshman shot a score of 75 in the second round with two birdies. After shooting an 82 on the first day, she had a combined score of 157.
Rounding out the Phoenix was Jasmine Sachdev, who was tied for 73rd. The freshman shot a 78 in round one and an 80 in round two for a total score of 158.
“We must like this golf course,” Williams said. “This is the same course we made the cut last time. We are happy to be where we are right now, we have a quick turnaround but we will be ready to go (Friday) morning.”
