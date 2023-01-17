Cumberland women rout Wilberforce, 84-43

Cumberland’s women routed Wilberforce at home last Saturday winning 84-43 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Three Phoenix finished in double figures as Cumberland controlled the game from the opening tip.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 5:16 pm
Cumberland (10-8, 6-7 Mid-South Conference) dominated from the opening tip to snap a three-game losing streak. The Phoenix lit it up from outside burying a season-high nine 3s. They shot 44.8% from the field on the day and limited their turnovers.
Lauren King had a career-day going for a team-high 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting with two 3s. Keara Sexton and Britany Miller each scored 11 points while Sexton had five dimes and Miller had five boards.
Alaina Rongos and Abby Morgan each scored nine points. Josie Harville scored eight points with two triples in the fourth and Iya Jones and Tierra Davis each chipped in six.
Wilberforce (3-14, 0-12) struggled shooting the ball shooting 35.1% from the field. Cumberland held the Bulldogs to zero made 3-pointers in the game while forcing them into 22 turnovers.
Kadai Greene-Tucker had a big game scoring 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting. No other player for Wilberforce had more than four points.
Cumberland got off to a fast start scoring the first five points of the game all from King. The Bulldogs answered with a quick 5-0 run, but that was the last time the game was tied as Cumberland went on a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer from Rongos in the mix. At the first stoppage, Cumberland led 14-7.
The Phoenix outscored WIlberforce over the final four minutes of the quarter 10-6 to take a double-digit lead after the first, 24-13. Cumberland shot 64.7% in the quarter.
Action slowed down at the start of the second. Powell stole the ball at half and had an easy fastbreak layup and Tierra Davis hit one-of-two from the line in the opening minute. Both teams stalled for the next three minutes for a 27-15 score.
The Phoenix held Wilberforce to just two more points the last 6:40 of the half to close it on a 12-2 run for a 22 point lead at the break, 39-17.
Cumberland erupted for 26 points in the third quarter. For every basket the Bulldogs scored in the quarter, the Phoenix answered with two to take a commanding 31-point lead into the fourth leading 65-34.
Cumberland scored 16 points in the fourth as the starters rested to win by 41 points, 84-43.
The Phoenix will hit the road Thursday and Saturday taking on No. 4 Campbellsville first. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CST.
