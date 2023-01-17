Cumberland women rout Wilberforce, 84-43

Cumberland’s Lauren King (left) enjoyed a career day with 14 points last Saturday.

 NIKKI CAREY • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s women routed Wilberforce at home last Saturday winning 84-43 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

Three Phoenix finished in double figures as Cumberland controlled the game from the opening tip.

