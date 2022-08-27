No. 16 Cumberland dominate its soccer season opener, taking down the Bryan College Lions 6-0 on Thursday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
The Phoenix outshot the Lions on goal 22-1 as they kept a consistent pressure on Bryan’s side of the field and controlled the momentum over both halves.
CU had six players register their first goals of the season, with Haley Stevens and Macy Douglas both making two. Douglas, Sarah Haddock and Marie Bathe recorded two assists in the match.
Cumberland (1-0-0) took an early possession in the first half, taking a shot within the game’s first minute. Bryan’s keeper Alyssa Karnes made two saves from the goal by the second minute of the game.
Bathe took a free kick after the Lions’ second foul and a ricocheted save on goal gave the Phoenix another close attempt.
Despite the heavy defensive pressure, Douglas worked around her opponent to secure the first goal of the game and of the season for the Phoenix. Haddock assisted the goal with a long pass from midfield, setting the forward up nicely for the opportunity. The Phoenix seemed unstoppable from then on, allowing that energy to secure them a dominant win.
The Lions took their first attempt towards the Phoenix goal off of a free kick with 22 minutes left in the half, but missed high left. This would be the only opportunity the Lions saw in the match. Aside from a few Lion breakaways, the ball remained mostly in Cumberland control from that point on.
The Phoenix kept the pressure on for the remainder of the half, with Stevens registering her first goal of the season at the 18-minute mark, assisted by Monica Mullany and Gabby Jones.
To close the first half, Cumberland’s Hailey Burroughs made a close-call attempt at the Lion’s goal, and a blocked ball off the goalie allowed Ayline Mateos to secure the goal for the Phoenix. Just a few seconds later, Hailey Burroughs secured goal number four for Cumberland, closing the first half with a score of 4-0. Burroughs was assisted by Bathe.
The Phoenix made 11 attempts at goal in the first half alone, compared to the one attempt from the Lions.
The second half proved to be equally successful for the Phoenix, as they matched their goal outing with 4 in each half.
Cumberland carried its momentum into the second half, as Stevens secured her second goal of the game after only one and a half minutes of play after halftime.
Douglas found her second goal of the game after a successful connection with Bathes, extending the lead to 6-0 in the 52nd minute.
To close out the game, Gabby Jones found her first goal of the season with a deep corner shot in the 83rd minute. She was assisted by Alicia Holmberg and Ayline Mateos.
In the final minute of the game, Stevens connected with Bathes for Bathes to find her first goal of the season, bringing the score up to 8-0.
Stevens and Douglas led all players with two goals a piece. Bathes recorded two assists in the match.
The Phoenix will make their next appearance back at home on Sunday, taking on Union College at 1 p.m. at Donnell Stadium.
Campbell receives summer league honor
Cumberland defender Becca Campbell has been named the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s Southeast Region Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Campbell plays in the summer for the Nashville Rhythm F.C. The team went 6-1-1 this summer claiming the Southeast Region Championship headed by CU head coach Scott Davidson. Davidson was also named the 2022 South Region Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
The team made it all the way to the semifinals in the WPSL playoffs before losing to the California Storm in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
“I am proud of the defensive displays produced all summer,” Davidson said. “She not only held her own against some top D1 and NAIA strikers, but she also was a rock at the center of defense and produced very consistent performances all season.
“She was part of a defense that conceded the least amount of goals through the conference tournament. Her displays not only helped the Nashville Rhythm team capture the regular season, and conference playoff titles, she was solid as they won the regional tournament and made it all the way to the final 4 of the WPSL. We are excited to see her grow and continue these performances for Cumberland this season.”
