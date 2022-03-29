Cumberland’s women stayed put at No. 13 in the fourth edition of the NAIA top 25 poll released Friday.
The Phoenix are coming off a team tournament win at the Golden Tigers Spring Collegiate in Gainesville, Ga., the previous week. In the same tournament, CU sophomore Emma Hermansson took first place overall as an individual.
Following the bus tragedy that befell the University of the Southwest (N.M.) golf program, the poll honored the Mustangs with top billing in this week’s edition.
Joining them in the top five are the same institutions from the previous poll, just in a different order. Oklahoma City flipped places with Keiser (Fla.) for places No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. British Columbia and Dalton State (Ga.) followed suit for third and fourth.
The Phoenix are the highest-ranked Mid-South team in the polls at No. 13 as Lindsey Wilson stayed put at No. 16 and Campbellsville moved up a spot to No. 18.
The University of the Cumberlands moved into the top 25 at No. 24.
The poll is voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
Men receive votes
Cumberland’s men receives voted in the fourth edition of the NAIA top 25 poll released Friday by the national office.
The Phoenix had a good showing last week at the Wolfpack Spring Invitational as they finished third out of seven of the country’s top teams while Isaac Walker finished first in the tournament individually
Two teams are tied for first place in the poll, Keiser and the University of the Southwest. Following the tragedy that befell the University of the Southwest golf program, the poll honored the Mustangs with top billing in this week’s edition.
USC-Beaufort slots in at No. 2 and Coastal Georgia jumps up to the No. 3 spot in the poll. Southeastern comes in at No. 4 in the poll followed by British Columbia at No. 5.
Lindsey Wilson is the only other Mid-South Conference team in the ranking staying put at No. 23.
