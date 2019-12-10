Cumberland women struggle offensively at Pikeville in loss

PIKEVILLE, Ky. -- Pikeville's women dialed up the pressure and forced Cumberland to have 23 turnovers as the Bears cruised to victory on Saturday afternoon at the East Kentucky Expo Center, 84- 52. Cumberland (4-6, 0-2 MSC) could not find its groove offensively all day as the Phoenix shot 16-of-57 for 28 percent from the field. The team was only able to get three assists on the game as Pikeville's pressure forced a lot of one-on-one situations that Cumberland could not finish.
Mackenzie Trouten collected 13 points on a 4-of-7 shooting before she fouled out halfway through the fourth quarter. Friendship Christian-graduate Ashlyn Pittman recorded 13 points on 6-of-13 and Kerrice Watson finished with nine. Bree Thibeault and Katherine Griffith each put up six points.
Pikeville (8-4, 2-0 MSC) had four Bears finish with double-digit points and 13 players record points in the match. Mia Greatrex led all scorers with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Kayla Mullins put up 11, hitting three three pointers. Point guard Sierra Feltner finished with 12 points and AJ Reed collected 13, getting half of her points at the free-throw line.
Watson got the Phoenix on the board with a drive and one after the foul. Trouten hit a three from deep outside the right wing to give CU an 8-5 advantage. Pikeville went into a fullcourt press after the media timeout and gave the Phoenix trouble as the Bears picked up four quick points off of turnovers. Pikeville extended it with one of two free throws and a layup by Mary Englert. UPike's Sierra Feltner hit two threes to complete a 13-0 run at the end of the first quarter, 18-8. Griffith worked her way to the free throw line four times in the first minute of the second quarter and completed 50 percent. Pittman came up with back-to-back steals and easy layups. UPike's Kayla Mullins hit a three from the right wing to stop Pittman's run and push the lead to 13, 27-14, with 6:33 left in the second quarter. Odia and Mullins buried two threes from the left wing as the Bears pulled away from the Phoenix just before the intermission, 41-18.
Trouten opened up the second half with the old-school three-point play. After three minutes of scoreless basketball, Watson got through the Bears' defense for two points and Trouten converted with two of her own. Mullins converted on a tough layup to stop the CU run. Pittman continued to play well at the start of the third, checking in and immediately hitting a three. Cumberland outscored Pikeville 14-11 in third quarter, but still trailed by 20 points, 52-32. Devon Burns hit a three after Pikeville put up six straight points at the start of the fourth, but Mullins answered with a three from the corner. The Bears took over the rest of the way as Trouten fouled out and could not get in a rhythm offensively. The Phoenix will travel to Florida for their next game next Monday at 6 p.m. versus Johnson and Wales.
