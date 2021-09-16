GOODLETTSVILLE — Cumberland’s women took first overall at the Music City Invitational on Tuesday with a two-day team score of 613.
The Phoenix finished ahead of second-place Northwestern Ohio by 22 strokes.
Individually for the Phoenix, Nathalie Nutu took home first place with a 76 in round one and a 73 in round two. Nutu repeated as the tournament’s champion after winning it last year as a freshman.
Coming in second overall was Emma Hermansson. The sophomore finished the final round with a score of 75 after posting a 75 on day one.
Competing in her first collegiate tournament, Anna Krieger finished tied for fifth overall with a 79 in the first round and a 78 in the second.
Fellow freshman Jasmine Sachdev also had an impressive performance with scores of 83 and 76 to finish in a tie for ninth.
Also tying for ninth overall was Pilar Scenna, with round scores of 81 and 78. Scenna also recorded an impressive hole-in-one on the ninth hole, a par-3 with a distance of 178 yards. The hole-in-one marked the second of her career in collegiate play.
Rounding out the Phoenix was Ida Furuheim, who finished in a tie for 24th with scores of 87 and 89. Furuheim also recorded a hole-in-one on the sixth hole, a 154-yard par-3. The hole-in-one was the first of her career.
Cumberland will take the course Sept. 27 at the Invite at Innsbrook in Tampa, Fla.
Phoenix men take third, Walker second individually
GOODLETTSVILLE — Cumberland’s men finished third in the first tournament of the season after posting a 296 as a team in the final round at the Music City Invitational at Twelve Stones Golf Club on Tuesday.
Sophomore Isaac Walker continued his good play with a two-under round to finish second individually. He started the day with birdies on No. 2 and No. 3, but posted a double bogey on a No. 4. He bounced back with a birdie on No. 5 and bogeyed No. 7 for an even front-nine. On the back, he carded one bogey and three birdies to finish with a 70 and a 139 two-round score.
Christian Lindgreen played very well again shooting an even-par. The front nine Lindgreen shot a one-over 37 with a birdie on No. 1 and No. 9. He double-bogeyed No. 4 and bogeyed No. 7. Lindgreen picked up a birdie on No. 12 and picked up eight pars on the back-nine for a 72. He finished in seventh place for the first Top-10 finish of his career.
Adrian Steeger dropped two spots to finish in ninth overall after shooting a 75 in the final round. Steeger posted three birdies on No. 1, No. 5, and No. 14. His score suffered from two triple bogeys on No. 4 and No. 16. He finished with a 146 in the tournament.
Will Samuelsson finished tied for 11th place after posting a 73. Samuelson shot a one-over on the front nine with two birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey. He shot even-par on the back with a birdie and a bogey to finish with a 148 for two rounds.
Reece Gaddes finished in a tie for 13th place. He shot a 78 in the final round with two birdies, three bogeys, a double bogey, and a triple bogey. The senior from Wilson Central posted a two-round total of 149.
Domino Mollesand shot a 79 in the final round after a 74 in the first round to finish in 21st place. Seth Clayton shot a six-over-par 78 in the final round for a total of 155 and a tie for 25th place.
Tennessee Wesleyan won the tournament with a 571, three strokes better than Tennessee Southern. Tennessee Wesleyan’s John Houk won the tournament with a 10-under par two-round total.
Cumberland’s Isaac Walker earned all-tournament team honors.
Cumberland will be back in action at the Invite at Innisbrook on September 27 and 28 in Tampa, Florida.
