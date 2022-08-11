Cumberland’s women will begin the 2022 soccer season ranked No. 16 in the preseason NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday.
The Phoenix finished last season ranked No. 16 in the final poll after a 14-5-1 season. The Phoenix made it to the NAIA Opening Round Finals where they fell to Keiser University. Cumberland had one of the best offense’s in the nation scoring 71 goals in 20 matches for 13th most in the NAIA. The Phoenix finished with the fourth-most assists in the country with 76.
This is the 17th consecutive poll the women’s team is in after being ranked in every single poll during the 2021 season and the last four polls of 2020.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top 25 led by defending national champion Tennessee Southern at No. 1. The University of the Cumberlands will start as the No. 10 team in the NAIA and Lindsey Wilson starts at No. 14. Campbellsville is at No. 23 in the preseason poll as the final MSC team.
Following Tennessee Southern, national runner-up William Carey is No. 2 and Central Methodist is No. 3. Oregon Tech starts as No. 4 and Spring Arbor is No. 5.
The Phoenix have six games slated against ranked opponents, three of which will take place in the friendly confines of Lindsey-Donnell Stadium. The first matchup will occur on September 5 with preseason No. 19 Truett-McConnell.
Cumberland will open the season August 20 on the road versus Union College. The Phoenix have their conference opener slated for September 20 at home against No. 23 Campbellsville.
Men receive votes
Cumberland’s men received votes in the NAIA top-25 preseason soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday.
The Phoenix ended last season with a 13-5-1 record and made the NAIA National Tournament for the third time in program history.
Two other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top-25 led by defending Mid-South Conference regular season and tournament champion Lindsey Wilson at No. 14. The University of the Cumberlands is slightly ahead of the Phoenix in the receiving votes category of the polls.
Defending national champions Keiser University (Fla.) starts the season as the No. 1 team in the NAIA earning 17 of 18 first-place votes. Runner-up Mobile (Ala.) will begin as No. 2 followed by Central Methodist (Mo.). Columbia (Mo.) is No. 4 and Oklahoma Wesleyan is No. 5 with the final first-place vote.
Cumberland will open the season August 23 at Lindsey Donnell Stadium against former Mid-South opponent Life University. The Phoenix have their conference opener slated for September 20 at home against Campbellsville.
