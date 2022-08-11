Cumberland’s women will begin the 2022 soccer season ranked No. 16 in the preseason NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday.

The Phoenix finished last season ranked No. 16 in the final poll after a 14-5-1 season. The Phoenix made it to the NAIA Opening Round Finals where they fell to Keiser University. Cumberland had one of the best offense’s in the nation scoring 71 goals in 20 matches for 13th most in the NAIA. The Phoenix finished with the fourth-most assists in the country with 76.

