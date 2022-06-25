Cumberland women’s volleyball head coach Hannah Vadakin has announced the release of the 2022 schedule featuring nine home matches and 29 total matches on the season.
The Phoenix will be taking on five NAIA teams that reached the NAIA National Tournament a season ago: Bethel (Ind.), IU-Kokomo, Bryan College, Missouri Baptist and Mid-South Conference rival Lindsey Wilson.
Cumberland will open the season in West Palm Beach, Fla., at the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Volleyball Classic hosted by Keiser University on August 18-19. The Phoenix will open the season against Morningside and Southeastern on Thursday and will take on Hastings College and Doane on Saturday.
CUwill stay on the road to battle with the reigning Appalachian Athletic Conference Champions Bryan University on August 30 before traveling to the Liz Hossler Labor Day Classic hosted by Bethel (Ind.). Cumberland will take on Grace College and host Bethel on Friday and will close the classic against Trinity Christian University and IU-Kokomo.
The home opener is set for September 8 against Lindsey Wilson at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court to open Mid-South Conference play and start a three-game homestand. Cumberland will face off with Campbellsville on September 10 and Tennessee Southern on September 14.
The following week, Cumberland will take on Freed-Hardeman and Bethel on the road to complete the first round of division play and will host Georgetown and Shawnee State on October 1-2.
Cumberland will be on the road against the Cumberlands and Pikeville on October 6-7 before returning home the 11th and 13th for the second matches with Freed-Hardeman and Bethel.
Following the match with Bethel on the 13th, Cumberland will travel to St Louis to take part in a tri-match hosted by Missouri Baptist. Cumberland will take on the Spartans on the 14th as well as Trinity International and will play St. Ambrose on October 15.
The Phoenix will head to Columbia, Ky., on October 19 for their second match with Lindsey Wilson and will be in Campbellsville on October 21. Cumberland will take on Fisk University in Nashville on October 25 and will travel to Pulaski to take on Tennessee Southern on October 27.
CU will close the regular-season at home against Wilberforce on November 4 and will face Shawnee State in the season finale November 5. The Mid-South Conference Tournament is slated to be hosted in Bowling Green, Ky., from November 10-12.
