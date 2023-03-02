By STAFF REPORTS
Cumberland will open its weekend at the NAIA Wrestling Championships tomorrow with a 9 a.m. start in Wichita, Kans.
Championship matches in each weight class will place on Saturday on ESPN3 at 7 p.m.
The Phoenix have eight wrestlers participating in the Championships, two more than last season when Cumberland took home an eighth-place finish. But unlike last season this year several of the competitors are new faces. Two Phoenix return with Championship experience — two-time All-American and defending champion Cole Smith and River Henry.
Newcomers to the event include Chris Busutil at 125, Sammy Shires at 133, Jared Dinh at 141, Eli Clemmons at 157, Ryan Long at 174 and Austin Antcliffe at 184.
Busutil makes his first appearance at the NAIA National Championships in the 125 weight class. He comes in with a 13-7 record after an automatic bid into the tournament after taking third place at the Mid-South Conference Championships. Busutil will take on Angel Banda from Reinhardt in his first round match up.
Cumberland freshman Shires makes his inaugural appearance as well after claiming the Mid-South Conference title at 133. Shires earned the No. 15 seed in the tournament after posting a 22-6 record this season. Shires is set to take on Hayden Williams in the first round and with a win will likely set him up with overall No. 2 seed in Jacob Ruiz from Life.
Dinh also earned an automatic bid to the nationals after taking fifth place at the conference championships. Dinh enters with a 18-6 record and will face the No. 11 seed in Kyle Kantola from Indiana Tech in his opening bout.
Sophomore and Lebanon local Eli Clemmons won the 157 pound Mid-South Conference Championships to earn the auto bid. He comes in with a 18-6 record and will face No. 9 seed Trevor Burdick from Reinhardt in the opening round. Burdick and Clemmons met earlier this year at the Fire Duals where Burdick picked up the win. The winner will move on to face No. 8 seed Taquel Young from Montreat who received a first-round bye.
Junior Smith makes his third appearance at the NAIA National Championships seeking back-to-back titles at 165. There has only been one two-time national champion in school history — Cumberland Hall of Famer Jake Williams. Smith finished in third place in 2021 and won last season’s title defeating Marty Margolis from Grand View with a pin. Smith enters as the No. 3 seed with a 19-1 record and will face Hayden Brown from Oklahoma City in round one. If Smith and Margolis were to win out they would meet in the semifinals.
CU senior Long enters as the No. 11 seed after winning the 174 Mid-South Conference championship. He received a bye in the first round to advance to the Round of 16 and awaits the winner of Joey Ewalt from Baker and the No. 6 seed Chinges Tsermaa from Doane.
Senior 184-pounder Antcliffe makes his first appearance at the NAIA National Championships after receiving an at-large bid. Antcliffe will face the No. 10 seed, a freshman, Isaiah Morales from Menlo in the opener. Antcliffe brings in a 16-12 overall record this season.
Cumberland senior Henry makes his second appearance at the NAIA National Championships, but his first in the heavyweight division after qualifying at 197 last season. Henry earned the overall No. 16 seed and receives a first round bye to the second round as well. Henry will likely draw the overall No. 1 seed in Greg Hagen from Grand View if Hagan can get past Alton Allen from Briar Cliff in his opener. Henry has posted a 19-7 record so far this season.
The full brackets are available on the NAIA website. All matches will be streamed live via FloWrestling. Access to the live results and brackets can be found through TrackWrestling. Additionally, the championship session on Saturday will also be distributed on ESPN3 (www.watchespn.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.