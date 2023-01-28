Cumberland dropped two spots in the fifth edition of the NAIA top 20 wrestling coaches’ poll to No. 15, as announced by the national office Thursday.
The Phoenix remain at 8-3 overall and at the top of the Mid-South Conference standings with a 4-0 record.
Cumberland has nine athletes ranked inside of the top 25 in their weight class. Defending national champion Cole Smith is the highest-ranked Phoenix at third-ranked wrestler at 165. Ryan Long at No. 11 at the 174 weight class. Jared Dinh drops to No. 17 at 141 followed by Victor Guzman at No. 25 in the same class. Lebanon’s Eli Clemmons is slotted at No. 18 at 157. Sammy Shires remains at No. 18 at 133. Austin Antcliffe is up to No. 21 at 184 and River Henry is up to No. 17 at 285.
Smith still headlines the rankings for CU at No. 3 spot in the 165 weight class. Smith suffered his first loss since the national tournament in 2020 to take fifth place at the Missouri Valley Invitational. He is now 12-3 after forfeiting the next two matches as well.
Long remains at No. 11 in the 174 weight class. Long has not wrestled since the Campbellsville dual and remains 6-1 on the season with three ranked wins. Clemmons dropped three spots to No. 18 in the 157 weight class. He also has not wrestled since the Campbellsville dual and is 16-8 on the season.
Dinh dropped three spots to No. 17 at 141. Dinh is 17-5 on the season. Victor Guzman dropped from No. 21 to No. 25 at 141. Guzman holds a 9-3 record this season.
Shires remains at No. 18 in the 133 weight class with a 19-9 record this season. He placed eight at the Missouri Valley Invitational.
Antcliffe dropped two spots to No. 19 in the 184-weight class. Antcliffe is 16-9 this season. Henry continues to move up at No. 17 at the heavyweight division. Henry is 19-8 overall.
Campbellsville remains the highest-ranked Mid-South Conference team in the polls this week at No. 10. Cumberland jumped Lindsey Wilson and the Cumberlands up five spots to No. 13. The Blue Raiders dropped to No. 15 followed by the Patriots at No. 16. Thomas More is up two spots to No. 18.
Chris Busutil dropped one spot to No. 22 at 125. Busutil is 10-5 overall this season.
No changes across the top 5 as Grand View (Iowa) made it sixth consecutive rankings holding onto the first-place position. Life (Ga.) comes in at No. 2 followed by Southeastern (Fla.), Doane (Neb.) and Indiana Tech.
Cumberland is set for a big top-20 dual against No. 20 the University of the Cumberlands on the road in Williamsburg, Ky., on Monday followed by duals against No. 13 Lindsey Wilson and No. 18 Thomas More next Friday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.