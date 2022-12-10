Cumberland was one of the biggest movers in the third NAIA top 20 wrestling coaches’ poll jumping into the rankings at No. 19, announced by the national office Wednesday.

The Phoenix have had strong showings their last several times, starting the season 4-0 in dual matches and having several individuals place in open events. Cumberland has picked up dominant wins over NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial, a win over Midway who is receiving votes in the Top 20, and two huge wins over Pikeville and West Virginia Tech.

