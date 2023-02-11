Cumberland stayed put at No. 15 in the final edition of the NAIA top 20 wrestling coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The Phoenix finished the regular season with a 10-4 overall record, second-best in the Mid-South Conference at 6-1.
Cumberland has eight athletes ranked inside of the top 25 in their weight class.
Cole Smith is the highest-ranked Phoenix as the fourth-ranked wrestler at 165. Ryan Long drops to No. 14 at the 174 weight class. Chris Busutil dropped to No. 23 at 125 and Jared Dinh drops to No. 20 at 141.
Sammy Shires is up to No. 16 at 133 and Lebanon’s Eli Clemmons moved down to No. 19 at 157. Austin Antcliffe remains at No. 21 at 184 and River Henry stays put at No. 17 at 285.
Smith still holds the highest rankings for CU at the No. 4 spot in the 165 weight class. He is now 15-3 on the season after going 3-0 last week.
Shires moved up two spots to No. 16 after an impressive 3-0 record last week. He now holds a record of 22-9.
Long dropped three spots to No. 14 in the 174 weight class. Long holds a 7-2 record on the season. Clemmons dropped one spot to No. 19 in the 157-weight class despite going 3-0 last week.
Dinh dropped three spots to No. 20 at 141. Dinh is 19-6 on the season. Antcliffe stayed put at No. 21. Antcliffe is 17-11 this season.
Henry still sits at No. 17 in the heavyweight division. Henry is 21-9 overall. Busutil dropped one spot to No. 23 at 125. Busutil is 11-6 overall this season.
Campbellsville remains the highest-ranked Mid-South Conference team in the polls this week at No. 13. Lindsey Wilson moved down one spot to No. 14 .Cumberland stayed put at No. 15 followed by the Patriots at No. 16. Thomas More is up one spot to No. 17.
No changes across the top 5 as Grand View (Iowa) made it six consecutive rankings holding onto the first-place position. Life (Ga.) came in at No. 2 followed by Southeastern (Fla.), Doane (Neb.), and Indiana Tech.
Cumberland is preparing to compete in the Mid-South-Conference Championships on Feb. 17-18 in Bowling Green, Ky.
