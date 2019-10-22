Cumberlands stops CU, 26-8

Forced out of its preferred identity, Cumberland's passing game produced too little too late in a 26-8 setback to the University of the Cumberlands under the Saturday night lights of Nokes-Lasater Field.
The No. 11 Patriots scored one touchdown on a 3-yard run by Martize Smith after a Phoenix fumble left them with a short field at the CU 10-yard line and another on a blocked punt and recovery in the end zone, both by Brad Montgomery. Offensively, they hit two home runs -- a 64-yard run by Smith and a Josiah Robbins 49-yard bomb to an open Ky'zheyo Burton behind the secondary for a 26-0 halftime lead.
But the Phoenix got little out of their running game and didn't get on the board until early in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard pass from Joseph Rushin to freshman Shaw Niblett as CU slipped to 3-3 for the season after a 3-0 start, and 1-2 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division.
"Defense probably played good enough to win," Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. "We just couldn't do anything.
"We were not very good. We got to do a better job coaching."
With receiver Denarius Toliver out with an injury, it leaves Kendall Johnson as Cumberland's main threat. But Mathis said Niblett is capable of filling in that role.
"Shaw Niblett is a kid who can be as good as Denarius Toliver if he'll just start believing he can be as good, because he is," Mathis said. "He's a freshman; he's going to make mistakes. But he's talented. Some of our younger kids have to believe they can do it. That's only going to take time. They're young and they have to get adjusted to college.
"We did some things in the second half to move the ball around. We proved that we could throw the ball around."
But Mathis' triple-option offense is a ground-based attack which doesn't match well with large deficits.
"We do want to run the ball," Mathis said after the Phoenix were held to 82 yards on the ground. "They were loading up the box and putting a lot in there. But we had a blocker for everybody. We just got whipped. You're not going to win a football game when you do that and we got to be better at doing that.
"It showed in the second half we can throw the ball," Mathis said after Rushin hit 18 of 33 passes for 174 yards. "We're going to evaluate and look at that."
On the plus side for Cumberland, Ahmed Taylor blocked the extra point following Cumberlands' first touchdown. Later, the Phoenix temporarily denied Cumberlands a second-quarter touchdown when defensive end Jace Capps recovered a Patriot fumble in the CU end zone. But that only delayed the score as Montgomery blocked Helman Garcia's punt three plays later.
Cumberlands failed to score in the second half. The Patriots' deepest drive reached the CU 10 before an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty backed them up 15 yards. Nickelback Ty Martin-Miles intercepted Robbins' pass at the 6.
For the game, Robbins hit 9 of 21 passes for 140 yards.
Cumberland's three-game homestand will continue this coming Saturday with the middle game of the trio. Bethel will visit Nokes-Lasater Field for homecoming at 1:30 p.m.
