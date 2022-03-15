Cumberland's tournament run ends at 2-seed Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega jumped on Cumberland from the opening tip as as the Phoenix tried to play catch-up all game, but could not keep pace with the No. 2-seed Tornadoes falling 67-49 Saturday.
The Phoenix’s season came to an end after a year with many accomplishments.
Cumberland (22-9) accomplished many things with ita program, making the national tournament for the first time in 13 years and winning a tournament game for the first time since 2004.
The Phoenix had to play from behind from the start of the game and just could not keep up with Talladega’s outside shooting. The Tornadoes shot 44% from deep, hitting 11 three-pointers. The Phoenix on the flip side of that struggle from three connecting on just 4-of-23.
Jordan Stephens led Cumberland in points with 17 shooting 6-of-12 from the field. Tavon King finished with 13 points as the Tornadoes doubled him all night.
Talladega (29-5) had just two players in double figures led by Darryl Baker and Davion Thomas. Baker finished with 16 and Thomas had 15. Cam Potts and Camron Reese each added eight.
The Tornadoes started the game on fire knocking down their first five three pointers of the game, Davion Thomas hit three of them from the wing to get up 16-5 after five minutes of play.
Cumberland cut it to five with a layup from King and then back-to-back threes from King and Jordan Stephens on an 8-2 run to make it 18-13 with 11:03 left in the half.
Neither team scored over the next four minutes as both defenses dialed up the pressure. Edwin Louis hit a three for Talladega to stop the drought and then Jordan Stephens and Tyler Byrd connected on two layups to cut the score to 21-17.
The Tornadoes went on a 12-2 run with two more three-pointers over the next three minutes before the half ended for a 33-19 lead.
King scored the final two for Cumberland for a 12-point halftime deficit.
Out of the gate in the second half, Talladega jumped on the Phoenix with a 4-0 spurt forcing Cumberland into a timeout and then expanding that to a 13-1 run to get up early in the first five minutes of the second half, 46-22.
The Phoenix went on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 20 as King capped the run with a deep three, but Darryl Baker answered with a three and the Tornadoes.
Talladega pushed it out to as much as 26 before holding on for a 67-49 win.
Talladega advanced to the NAIA Sweet 16 in Kansas City next weekend.
Phoenix cruise past West Virginia Tech to advance to round of 32TALLADEGA, Ala. — Cumberland’s men won its first NAIA National Tournament game in 18 years with a 79-65 win over West Virginia Tech last Friday to advance to the round of 32.
The Phoenix (22-8) jumped up quick and maintained a 10-point lead for the entirety of the game to move on to the next game in the NAIA National Tournament. They shot 47.0% from the field and hit seven three pointers all in the first half.
Senior guard Tavon King was exceptional out of the gate as he went for a game-high 21 points. King posted 15 at the half on four made threes. Mt/ Juliet’s Isaac Stephens scored 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting with eight boards.
Jordan Stephens scored 11 points off the bench in 17 minutes and Aaron Ridley finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Point guard TJ Stargell had seven points, six assists, and four steals.
West Virginia Tech (26-6) tried to match the Phoenix’s size and athleticism and played a 2-3 zone all game that Cumberland exploited early. The Golden Bears shot 43.3% from the field and also made seven three-pointers.
Three Golden Bears finished in double figures led by Thomas Hailey with 18 points.
Cumberland jumped out of the gate quickly with a 10-0 run. On the spurt, Stargell buried a three from the corner to start the game, Ridley scored the next six points with a three, a two-point jumper, and one free throw, and King scored his first point of the game from the line.
The Golden Bears made a two to stop the run, but King came to life in the first half as he answered with his first three of the game. Tech big man Juvante Hayes scored on an offensive board, but King again drilled his second triple to get up by 12, 16-4 at the first media.
Tech went on a 5-0 run as Parker threw down a big slam and Jonnson buried a triple. Jordan Stephens answered with a triple on our end to keep it at nine. Another 4-0 run by the Bears brought it to as close as five points, but a big 10-2 run by the Phoenix gave CU their largest lead of the first half at 13 points with five minutes left in the half.
The Golden Bears buried three three pointers in the final five minutes, but King hit two more as well to give Cumberland a 40-30 lead at the intermission. King finished the first half with 15 points on four made three pointers.
The Phoenix managed the 10-point lead until the 14-minute mark when Cumberland went on a 8-0 run as Isaac Stephens made a layup, Nassir Coleman hit a jumper, Tyler Byrd hit two free throws, and King capped it with a two.
Cumberland was able to get up 20 after that run right at the 10-minute mark. The Golden Bears went on a spurt to cut it to 13, but the Phoenix’s lead was too large as they cruised to victory.
