Cup Series prepares for day-night Ally 400

GLADEVILLE
Last year’s Ally 400 race began in mid-afternoon but, due to a pair of lengthy weather delays, didn’t end until well into the night.
Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR and NBC must have liked it well enough to schedule this year’s event that way — sort of.
The June 25 NASCAR Cup Series event will go green at 6 p.m., when there is still plenty of heat and sunlight at the time of year when daylight is at its longest, and end after sunset.
What kind of adjustments will that mean to race teams who sweat out the small details such as how sun and heat affect the racetrack? Think how a football game is played one way on a dry field and differently when it’s wet and muddy. Last year, teams prepared for warm conditions under the sun and had to adjust on the fly to cooler conditions at night after all the rubber had been washed off the track by heavy rain.
“You’re going to understand the first stage end, you’re probably going to make some harder adjustments than you would on a typical race weekend,” Cup driver Chris Buescher said Wednesday during Nashville Superspeedway’s track preview day. “It’s nothing terribly drastic. It’s just understanding what we have on other concrete tracks and look at this race from last year because we did run at night and try to judge those notes against what we will have in practice here during the day.
“We have really smart people that are way above my head on knowledge back at the shop that are working on a lot of those ideas and plans ahead of time so that we’re ready to go when we get here.”
Buescher himself lost a wheel during last year’s race and finished 30th, three laps shy of the 300 required to drive 400 around the 1.3-mile D-oval.
“We haven’t been involved in a full race here to be able to talk about it,” Buescher said in response to an unrelated question. “I’m not impressed with that about myself.”
With former Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses now running the Fiesta Bowl, longtime Speedway Motorsports employee Matt Greci, who was transferred from the company’s Charlotte parent track to Nashville after this track was acquired from Dover Motorsports during the 2021-22 offseason, has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of the track.
“We’ve got a good team underneath us here and a lot of premium options, consumer tickets, camping, looking forward to the entertainment we’re going to be able to provide,” said Greci, who was here for last year’s race in a different capacity. “We finished last year under the lights and there’s nothing more special than finishing under the lights for a NASCAR Cup Series race and now we get to plan it in partnership with NASCAR and NBC.
“It creates some good storylines of starting during the day and the transition of the track and the temperatures, what the crew chiefs are going to have to overcome, the drivers and finishing the Ally 400 under the lights is going to be special.”
This is the second year the Nashville track has been run by SMI, which operates 11 NASCAR tracks as opposed to Dover, which had just two at the time of the sale.
“There are obviously going to be more resources to be come from operating 11 racetracks, a larger company,” Greci said. “There are things on the forefront we’re going to be looking to do to enhance and improve the venue as we move forward. There’s a lot of opportunity in Nashville, in Tennessee and the area and what we can do as a company. We’re excited about the future of what Nashville’s going to bring us and with that I think we’re going to see more enhancements to the venue.”
This is the third year of a four-year contract between NASCAR and the track to provide the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series weekend tripleheader. After a sellout in 2021 when Cup racing made its return to Middle Tennessee for the first time since 1984 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, last year’s event fell just short of selling every seat. Greci indicated negotiations will begin soon to keep the partnership going.
“Both the company and NASCAR are excited about the venue and where the future holds,” Greci said.
“We’ve had some good racing here,” Buescher said. “I think it has been really well received (by the drivers)… It’s a fun race and I think it’s been a positive one for the industry.
“It’s been well supported by the fans, by the industry, really the main thing you’re looking for. On top of that putting on some good races. It’s doing the things we needed to do to continue to draw people in. As long as we’re able to do that, I think it’s a no-brainer to keep on coming back.”
