Free safety Jalen Dallas is Cumberland’s representative on the Mid-South Conference football Champions of Character team, league officials announced yesterday.
“Jalen Dallas is a great teammate on our football team,” Coach Tim Mathis said. “He is someone that is always up to volunteering for anything we do in the community. He will be a very successful person in life.”
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
Bethel’s (Tenn.) Joaquin Collazo III, Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Devin Neally, Cumberland’s (Tenn.) Jalen Dallas, Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Kendall Adams-Young, Faulkner’s (Ala.) Ben Anderson, Georgetown’s (Ky.) Peyton Bartley, Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Cameron Thurman, Pikeville’s (Ky.) Jake Headley and Thomas More’s (Ky.) Jared Bulluck were all honored with the recognition.
