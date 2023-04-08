CU's Idamadudu named NAIA Women's Track Athlete of the Week

Praise Idamadudu

Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu was named the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the first time this season, released by national officials on Wednesday.

Idamadudu broke two of the fastest marks this season in the 100m and the 200m at the UAB Spring Invitational. She finished first in the 100m dash with a time of 11.54 seconds. She also won the 200m with a time of 23.58 to set the top marks in the NAIA.

