CU's Idamadudu records fastest 100, 200m in NAIA

Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu posted the fastest times in NAIA women’s track this season in the 100 and 200 meters at the UAB Spring Invitational last weekend.

 ALIYAH HILL • Cumberland University

Phoenix women 4th at UAB Spring Invite

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cumberland’s women finished in an impressive fourth place out of 14 teams, earning 97 points in total at the UAB Spring Invite last weekend.

