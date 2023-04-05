CU's Idamadudu records fastest 100, 200m in NAIA

Phoenix women 4th at UAB Spring Invite
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cumberland’s women finished in an impressive fourth place out of 14 teams, earning 97 points in total at the UAB Spring Invite last weekend.
The Phoenix women competed fiercely in the 100m, with two athletes finishing in the top three. Sophomore Praise Idamadudu secured first place clocking in at 11.54 seconds the fastest time in the NAIA this season. Senior Alana Mack finished third in the event with a time of 12.12 seconds just missing out on a “B” cut. Freshman Judah Jackson finished fifth with a time of 12.73 seconds, while fellow freshman Leesa Mutandwa finished in 25th place with a time of 13.25 seconds.
Mack was named Field Athlete of the Week and Idamadudu Track Athlete of the Week by the Mid-South Conference on Monday.
In the 200m, Idamadudu once again took first place with a time of 23.58 seconds, earning 10 points for the team. This time also was the fastest time in the NAIA this season in the event. Freshmen Mutandwa and Jackson finished in 27th and 29th place, respectively, with times of 27.94 and 28.58 seconds.
In the 100m hurdles, freshman Doris Mensah finished sixth with a time of 14.70 seconds, earning three points for the Phoenix and hitting NAIA “B” standards.
Daveina Watson also claimed fourth place in the shot put with a mark of 13.94m, the third-best shot put in the NAIA this season to earn NAIA “A” standards.
In the 400m, junior Sabrina Anderson finished in ninth place with a time of 1:03.00, while sophomore Maddie Bittle finished in 11th place with a time of 1:05.24.
In the 400m hurdles, Mensah secured first place in her heat with a time of 1:04.73, earning 10 points for the Phoenix team, but just missing “B” standards by 0.03 seconds. Bittle finished in ninth place with a time of 1:15.25, while sophomore Hailee Servais finished in 11th place with a time of 1:19.20.
In the women’s 800m, Jerop finished in 12th place with a time of 2:31.52, while freshmen Sarah Wikerson and Lilah Mohler finished in 16th and 20th place, respectively. Sophomore Hope Britt finished in 23.
Watson also finished in sixth place in the discus throw with a mark of 32.38m to earn points for the team. Sophiat Omizi finished in ninth in the event at 30.33m.
The Phoenix finished in fifth, sixth, and eighth in the triple jump led by Mack. Mack posted a mark of 11.56m to hit NAIA “B” Standards. Blessing Samuel was sixth at 11.43m just missing a “B” cut and N’Dia Metcalf came in eighth at 10.42m to each earn points for Cumberland.
In relays, Cumberland took third in both the 4x100m and 4x400m.
Cumberland will be back in action this weekend in Kennesaw, Ga., to compete in the Kennesaw State Invitational.
Phoenix men win UAB Spring InviteBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cumberland’s men put on a phenomenal performance at the UAB Spring Invite last weekend, taking down several NCAA Division I programs to emerge victorious.
Led by standout performances from several athletes, the Phoenix shined all weekend picking up 26 top-8 finishes at the meet.
In the men’s 100m, Akpan Nsikak finished in fourth place with a time of 10.49 seconds, earning the team five valuable points.
The mark qualified Nsikak for the NAIA National Championships with “A” standards and the eighth-fastest time in the NAIA.
Nsikak followed that with a sixth place finish in the 200m with a time of 21.90 seconds.
Jaylen Poole set a facility record en route to a win in the triple jump. He posted a best mark of 14.70m for the fifth-best triple jump of the NAIA this season for “A” standards.
The performance earned him Mid-South Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
The 800m saw Joel Forbes finish in first place with a time of 1:57.87, earning 10 points for the team. Tahmar Upshaw finished in third with a time of 1:59.80 and Luke Freeman posted a fourth place finish at 2:00.18. Cumberland earned 21 points in the event.
The men’s 110m Hurdles saw Renaldo Savoury finish in third place with a time of 15.48 seconds, earning six points for the team. Bell Howard and Tate Tevaughn also had strong showings, finishing in fourth and seventh place, respectively.
Benjamin Nyakudya put in a strong performance in the men’s 400m, finishing in third place with a time of 49.97 seconds, earning six points for the team. Lucas Phillips and Damiah Smith also competed in the event, finishing in 12th and 15th place, respectively.
The men’s 400m Hurdles saw Dinkon Sinisterra and Bell Howard finish in fourth and fifth place, respectively, earning a total of nine points for the team.
Moving to the field events, Tate Tevaughn and Terrance Harris finished in ninth and 10th in the discus throw.
Iredia Goodness and Mackey Bonds finished two and three in the high jump. Goodness posted a jump of 1.94m and Bonds registered a 1.88m jump.
Cumberland had three athletes compete in the shot put as Tevaughn finished in 10th, Sinisterra 15th and Harris 16th.
On Friday, Jason Bowers won the 5K, setting a new facility record in the event with a time of 14:27.19. It is the third-fastest time in the NAIA this season and qualified Bowers for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships with “A” standards. It also earned him MSC Track Athlete of the Week honors Monday.
The Phoenix will be back in action this weekend at the Kennesaw State Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.