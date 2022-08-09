Cushing’s hat trick lifts Baird past White County

SMITHVILLE — Meeting White County halfway, Walter J. Baird blanked the Lady Warriors 5-0 last Saturday in middle school girls soccer action.
Sixth-graders provided all the goals, including three by Caroline Cushing and one each by Kinsley Driver and Haidyn Burnley.
Cushing, Anna Lee Adams and Leah Lopez provided assists.
Reagan Denton posted four saves, including one in the final second to preserve the shutout.
Baird traveled to Watertown yesterday and will return to Smithville on Thursday to take on host DeKalb County Middle at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.