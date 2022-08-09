Cushing’s hat trick lifts Baird past White County

Walter J. Baird’s girls soccer team opened its season last Saturday with a 5-0 shutout of White County on a neutral pitch in Smithville.

SMITHVILLE — Meeting White County halfway, Walter J. Baird blanked the Lady Warriors 5-0 last Saturday in middle school girls soccer action.

Sixth-graders provided all the goals, including three by Caroline Cushing and one each by Kinsley Driver and Haidyn Burnley.

