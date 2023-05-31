Cuumberland collects three NAIA titles on final day

Cumberland’s Jason Bowers (left) won the NAIA 1500-meter men’s national championship. Praise Idamadudu won the women’s 200- and 400-meter titles.

 NAIA

MARION, Ind. — Cumberland’s men and women each set the Phoenix’s top finishes at the NAIA Track & Field National Championships, claiming three national titles on the final day last Friday.

The men posted a sixth place finish at nationals with 30 team points while the women finished in seventh with 33 points. Each team picked up two individual national championships, the most for both programs at one championship meet.

