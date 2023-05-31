Cuumberland collects three NAIA titles on final day

MARION, Ind. — Cumberland’s men and women each set the Phoenix’s top finishes at the NAIA Track & Field National Championships, claiming three national titles on the final day last Friday.
The men posted a sixth place finish at nationals with 30 team points while the women finished in seventh with 33 points. Each team picked up two individual national championships, the most for both programs at one championship meet.
Praise Idamadudu claimed two national championships on the final day becoming the first Cumberland athlete ever to accomplish the feat. Jason Bowers won a national title Friday as well as the two joined a very elite list of individuals that hold multiple national championships at CU.
Bowers won the first national title of the day winning the 1500m race. Bowers burned the field, winning by five seconds with a time of 3:47.24. The title is his second of the year winning the one-mile championship during the indoor season. The time also set a new national championship meet record.
Idamadudu started her day helping the 4x100m relay team take a bronze medal, but shined in the 400m and 200m. She defended her national title in the 400m winning for the second-consecutive year winning with a time of 53.28 seconds. Idamadudu capped the day with her third career title winning the 200m with a time of 23.60 seconds edging out Denai Wilson from Florida Memorial by eight-hundredths of a second.
Idamadudu teamed up with Doris Mensah, Alana Mack and Blessing Samuel to take third place in the 4x100m relay. The team ran 45.82 seconds to earn six points and each of them All-American honors and the best-finish in school history in the event.
Mensah didn’t end her day there, also claiming All-American accolades in the 100m hurdles. Mensah took fifth place with a time of 13.81 seconds.
Joel Forbes finished as the national runner-up in the men’s 800m. Forbes qualified fourth, but left it all out on the track to set a new national record for the Bahamas with a time of 1:49.32.
Jaylen Poole earned his third-straight All-American honor in the triple jump taking seventh place in the event. He posted a best-mark of 15.06m. Goodness Iredia entered the event as the favorite to win it after claiming a title in the long jump yesterday, but Iredia did not compete in the event.
Former Mid-South Conference-rival Life University won its second-straight national championship on the men’s side finishing with 55 points. British Columbia captured the women’s title with 104 team points.
