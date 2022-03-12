Nashville SC (1-0-1) vs. FC Dallas (0-1-1)
Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 730 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE
FC Dallas +154, Nashville SC +179, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE
Nashville visits Dallas in Western Conference action.
Dallas compiled a 7-15-12 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 5-5-7 in home matches. Dallas averaged 1.4 goals on 3.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.
Nashville compiled a 12-4-18 record overall in 2021 while finishing 4-4-10 in road matches. Nashville scored 55 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY
Dallas: Nicky Hernandez (injured), Franco Jara (injured).
Nashville: Dave Romney (injured).
