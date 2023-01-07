Daniyan, Corey lead Bears to home win

Mt. Juliet’s Braxton Corey collects one of his 12 rebounds during the second quarter.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Osize Daniyan scored 18 points while Braxton Corey collected 12 rebounds Thursday night to lift Mt. Juliet to a 50-44 win over Rockvale.

The Golden Bears led 12-6 at the first-quarter break, 26-23 at halftime and 37-33 going into the fourth quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.