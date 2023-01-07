Daniyan, Corey lead Bears to home win

MT. JULIET — Osize Daniyan scored 18 points while Braxton Corey collected 12 rebounds Thursday night to lift Mt. Juliet to a 50-44 win over Rockvale.
The Golden Bears led 12-6 at the first-quarter break, 26-23 at halftime and 37-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Ashton Kirkendoll added eight points for Mt. Juliet while John Lloyd scored six, Corey five; Chad Marudas, Jon’Mikael Crudup, Eric Williams and Isaiah Campos three each and Zion Sanders a free throw. Corey collected seven offensive rebounds.
Markell Siebert sank two second-quarter 3-pointers to lead Rockvale with 12 points.
Mt. Juliet is off until next Friday when the Golden Bears open District 9-4A action at Wilson Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.