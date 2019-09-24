Davidson wins wild rematch with Friendship

Bryce Rawls connected with A.J. Quinn for an 18-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion with 1:03 remaining to give Davidson Academy a come from behind 30-23 win over Friendship Christian at Pirtle Field on Friday night.
On the very first play by Friendship on the next Commanders drive, quarterback Justin Seagraves was sacked and fumbled. Davidson recovered the fumble. The turnover was the fourth in a rematch of the Division II-A championship game from a year ago.
"Four turnovers is tough to overcome against a good football team," said Commanders coach John McNeal.
Friendship's offense got going early. After forcing Davidson to punt, the Commanders converted a third down when the Bears jumped offsides. Two plays later Seagraves ran 66 yards to cap a four-play, 82-yard drive to jump out to a quick 7-0 lead.
The Bears would come back on the next drive as Rawls used a play-action rollout to his right and found a wide-open Jaiden Rice for 71-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7.
The Commanders then answered right back with a six-play, 57-yard drive. Seagraves connected on three passes on the drive. The first was to Dorian Champion for 11 yards. Then on third-and-8, Seagraves connected with tight end Andrew Mathis. And the final completion was 19 yards with Champion for the touchdown. The snap on the extra point was mishandled, and the conversion pass was incomplete making the score 13-7.
On the next Friendship drive, Davidson got the game' first turnover. Seagraves overthrew Champion, Rice made a spectacular catch right on the sideline for the interception.
The Bears then cashed in the turnover as they drove 71 yards, in 11 plays to take the lead 14-13. The touchdown was a 22-yard completion from Rawls to Quinn, but the big play was a fourth down conversion to Rice. The drive lasted just under seven minutes.
On the Commanders' very next play, Jaheim Robinson fumbled and Chris Pillow of Davidson recovered, giving the Bears excellent field position. After a pass interference penalty on Friendship, Davidson coach Jonathan Quinn decided to kick a field goal to end the first half. But the kick by Kyle Sweeten was wide left, leaving the score at 14-13 at halftime.
Unfortunately for the Commanders, the second half started like the first half ended with a turnover. On the third play of the second half, Rice intercepted Seagraves again. The Commanders defense was able to force a Davidson punt to keep the score at 14-13.
"Even though they only got one score off our turnovers," said McNeal, "those turnovers stopped our drives and prevented us from scoring on those drives."
A Neill Kane punt put the Bears inside their own 3-yard line. After forcing a short punt from the Bears, Friendship was able to take a 16-13 lead as Kane connected on a 41-yard field goal with 3:53 left in the third quarter. That score set the game up for the wild finish.
Davidson took the lead back on the next drive as Rawls would score on the first play of the fourth quarter. That capped a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a 9-yard run. Rawls then connected with Rice on the two-point conversion to take a 22-16 lead. The Commanders would answer back with a 52-yard drive in six plays as Seagraves ran around the right side for a 14-yard touchdown. Kane's extra point gave the Commanders a 23-22 lead with 8:39 remaining in the game.
The Bears would then drive to the Commanders' 49-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-19, Rawls, who also doubles as the team's punter, rolled to the right and hit Quinn for a 33-yard catch-and-run on the fake punt.
Four plays later, on third-and-12, Rawls and Quinn connected on the game winner and the ensuing two-point conversion.
illow then recovered the fumble as Seagraves was sacked on the next offensive play for the Commanders to preserve the 30-23 win for the Bears.
With the win Davidson Academy improved to 2-2 overall, and they are 1-1 in Division II-A West Region. Friendship dropped to 3-2 overall, and is 3-0 is Division II-A East. The Commanders get back to region play next at Kings' Academy in Seymour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.