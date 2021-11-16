DONELSON — Donelson Christian continued its dominant season by ousting Friendship Christian from the Division II-A playoffs 47-0 last Friday night at Ken Redmond Field.
After using special teams breakdowns to help build an early lead in their early-season meeting, the Wildcats used a 38-yard punt return by Jacob Cook to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
But DCA didn’t need kicking-game misfires in this game as Dayton Sneed caught touchdown passes of 49, 15 and 48 yards from Bradford Gaines and scoring runs of 7 yards by Ashton Jones, a 3-yarder by Brady Russell and a 5-yarder by Cook to pull away to a 10-1 mark and a semifinal trip to University School of Jackson this coming Friday.
Friendship’s 2021 season is finished at 7-5 after being held to 103 yards of total offense.
DCA finished with 304 yards, including 192 passing yards by Gaines on 8-of-11.
Sneed caught six balls for 154 yards.
