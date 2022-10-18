MT. JULIET — Next to nothing went right for Mt. Juliet Christian in the first half of a 56-6 loss to defending state champion Donelson Christian at Edward Suey Field last Friday.

The Wildcats scored on their first, third and fifth offensive plays for a 21-0 lead. Ashton Jones scored on runs of 8 and 31 yards and added a 48-yarder later in the first half. Mitchell Carey threw a pass to the outside that Grayson Scragg took 51 yards to the house on the game’s first play.

