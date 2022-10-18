MT. JULIET — Next to nothing went right for Mt. Juliet Christian in the first half of a 56-6 loss to defending state champion Donelson Christian at Edward Suey Field last Friday.
The Wildcats scored on their first, third and fifth offensive plays for a 21-0 lead. Ashton Jones scored on runs of 8 and 31 yards and added a 48-yarder later in the first half. Mitchell Carey threw a pass to the outside that Grayson Scragg took 51 yards to the house on the game’s first play.
Then DCA scored back-to-back touchdowns without the offense even being on the field. Carson Sneed returned an interception 26 yards to the house. Linebacker Brady Russell had a 23-yard pick-six. Jones’ 48-yard run made it 42-0.
And that was just the first quarter.
Jones added a defensive touchdown to his offensive scores with his 15-yard pick-six. Russell added a 29-yard interception return. In between, the Wildcats tackled Saints runner Micah Smith in the end zone for a safety.
One of the few positives for the Saints came when Griffith blocked an extra point after throwing his fourth touchdown pass to the other team.
But it was 56-0 at halftime.
With the running clock in the second half, DCA methodically moved the ball downfield to the MJCA 5-yard line where the snap was mishandled and Griffith recovered for the Saints at the 9.
Then it was MJCA’s turn to finally find some offense as Maddox Metzgar gained most of his 56 yards on a 91-yard drive which culminated with Griffith’s 5-yard fourth-down flip to Hezekiah Amick in the end zone with less than three minutes to play.
Jones finished with 106 yards on just four carries while Carey completed 6 of 9 passes for 129 yards as DCA improved to 5-3 for the season and 3-0 in the Middle Region.
Prior to the scoring drive, the Saints’ best numbers belonged to punter Evan Padilla, who averaged 34 yards on five attempts.
DCA invoked a rarely-used rule to begin the second quarter when, after a fair catch at the MJCA 40, kicker Braden Ducharme attempted a free 50-yard field goal (in which the defense was lined up 5 yards behind the line, similar to a kickoff) which had the distance but missed wide right.
The Saints will bring a 1-7 record (0-3 region) into this Friday’s 7 p.m. Senior Night game against Nashville Christian at Suey Field.
