Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat
Watertown High pitcher Brady Chappell signs to play baseball for Dartmouth College as the NCAA's December signing period begins Wednesday. Seated with Chappell are (from left) assistant principal Ryan Hill, parents Tim and Jill and sister Cola Chappell. Standing are Purple Tiger coaches Mark Purvis and Lane Price, former Walter J. Baird assistant coach Fred Dawson, youth pitching coach Rob Brown and travel coach Michael Boles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.