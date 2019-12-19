Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat

Watertown High pitcher Brady Chappell signs to play baseball for Dartmouth College as the NCAA's December signing period begins Wednesday. Seated with Chappell are (from left) assistant principal Ryan Hill, parents Tim and Jill and sister Cola Chappell. Standing are Purple Tiger coaches Mark Purvis and Lane Price, former Walter J. Baird assistant coach Fred Dawson, youth pitching coach Rob Brown and travel coach Michael Boles.