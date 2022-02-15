Decisive third-quarter run sends Lady Hawks past Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s girls opened last Friday’s finale on a run before crosstown rival Mt. Juliet answered.
But the Lady Hawks had the decisive run during the third quarter and took a 53-34 victory on The Hill.
Green Hill’s Aubrey Blankenship scored the game’s first nine points. Mt. Juliet countered with the next eight as the Lady Hawks missed several layups and eventually went in front 17-15 on a driving layup by Jakoria Woods late in the first half.
But Grace Wilson answered with a 3-pointer from the wing to put Green Hill back in front 18-17 going into halftime.
A 3 by Evie Johnston brought the Lady Bears into a 20-20 tie 30 seconds into the second half.
Green Hill then embarked on the decisive 19-4 run which put the Lady Hawks in command 39-24 late in the third quarter.
“The second half we really pushed the tempo and turned them over and that led to our offense,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “We missed four or five good wide-open layups. And when that happens, you have a team that has a hard time scoring. It’s just devastating. But I thought we kept pushing and kept working and we worked really hard tonight.
“And credit to Mt. Juliet. The first half, I thought they had a pretty good game plan and they stopped all our little quick hitters. The second half, I thought we gutted it out a little bit better.”
“We didn’t do the little things we needed to do,” Mt. Juliet coach Joseph Hiett said. “We started worrying more about them and less about us. At this point in the season we’ve got to do the things we need to do to be successful.
“One of the things, and I applaud Coach Abner for it, she had a game plan and they executed their game plan very well… I thought we did little things early really well and then at the end we shied away from it and we didn’t execute how we needed.”
Blankenship buried a pair of 3-pointers in leading all scorers with 29 points. Kensley Carter connected on a couple of 3s as she and Alyssa Potier each added eight while Julia Varpness finished with four, Wilson her 3 and Sullie Gerik a free throw.
Woods led the Lady Bears with 11 points while Johnston scored seven, Dymond Howard and Kayley Jones six each and Unity Jordan four.
Mt. Juliet finished the regular season 5-20 for the season and 1-7 in District 9-4A. The Lady Bears will battle Wilson Central on Thursday in the district tournament play-in game at Green Hill.
The winner will catch undefeated Cookeville in Saturday’s semifinals, but will have a berth in the Region 5 tournament locked up by then.
The Lady Hawks are the No. 3 seed with a 4-4 district record, 10-15 overall, and will take on No. 2 Lebanon on Saturday. Both teams have already booked spots in the regional.
“I’m pretty proud of this team to get third and for this team to go back-to-back going to the region is pretty special the first two years,” Abner said. “This team is coming together and we hope to be ready for the tournament.”
Devilettes drop regular-season finale at OaklandMURFREESBORO — Oakland jumped to a first-quarter lead and Lebanon was in catch-up mode the rest of last Friday night in a regular season-ending 52-41 loss at Randy King Gym.
The Lady Patriots led 9-4 at the first-quarter break, 26-13 at halftime and 33-21 through three periods as they shot 50% from the floor while the Devilettes dropped in just 32.6%.
Ni’Kiah Chesterfield led the Lady Patriots with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Artasia Cole collected five assists as she and Destiny Newman each notched 11 points while Myah Sutton scored 10 as Oakland improved to 19-8.
Terri Reynolds led Lebanon with 12 points and three steals while Julia Manus threw in three 3-pointers for her nine.
Meioshe Mason scored six points while Ny’lyia Rankins finished with five, Finley Tomlin and Ta’Kisa Hastings four each and Sani Scott a free throw as the Devilettes dropped to a final 20-7.
Lebanon is the No. 2 seed for the District 9-4A tournament and will face host Green Hill in Saturday’s semifinal.
Times were to be finalized yesterday. Championship and consolation games will be next Monday.
The Devilettes and Lady Hawks have already qualified for the Region 5 tournament which tips off Feb. 25.
